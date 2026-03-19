Russell Martin reveals why Kobbie Mainoo has become Carrick’s biggest weapon



Former Southampton manager Russell Martin has revealed how Kobbie Mainoo has been key to Manchester United’s midfield transformation under Michael Carrick.

Resurgence

Mainoo has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Ruben Amorim’s dismissal and Carrick’s arrival as his temporary replacement.

Having fallen to the bottom of the pecking order under Amorim, Mainoo appeared increasingly destined for a departure from United. For reasons he kept to himself, the manager seemed unconvinced by the England international and regularly grew defensive when probed about the midfielder’s lack of game time.

Fast forward, and Mainoo is now one of the first names on Carrick’s team sheet. He has started every game Carrick has taken charge of and reminded people of his incredible talent.

Ahead of United’s Premier League meeting with Bournemouth on Friday, Carrick said that Mainoo’s best is yet to come.

Carrick also seemed to urge England boss Thomas Tuchel to recall Mainoo to the national team alongside Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire.

Martin spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club and hailed the difference Mainoo has made to the Red Devils.

Martin’s Mainoo verdict

Martin said, “There’s more balance (in midfield). Bruno (Fernandes) is playing in that position now where he can affect games in more of a free role.”

“Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro are playing much closer together so there is much more central progression with the ball.”

“It is something Michael and his Middlesbrough team were very good at – overloading midfield and trying to hurt teams in the middle of the pitch. In possession, with the ball, the team looks so much more balanced.”

Martin added about Mainoo, “Every week I see him get more confident, playing his way back in, being a bit more progressive.”

“He can run past players with the ball. They are all looking (to get forward), I think that is the difference.”

Bournemouth vs. United kicks off at 8pm.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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