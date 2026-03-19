West Ham Women 0-0 Man United: Match Report

Manchester United Women dropped valuable points in the race for Champions League football against West Ham United.

First half

United started well and Swede Julia Zigiotti had a shot that was blocked by the Hammers’ defence after only a minute of play.

The West Ham goalkeeper, Kinga Szemik, was called into action moments later when Elisabeth Terland’s effort forced her into a smart save.

On 18 minutes, Jess Park was the next to test the home side’s goalkeeper, but her effort was dealt with comfortably enough.

It took until the 24th minute for West Ham to wake up in an attacking sense, but Shekiera Martinez’s long-range shot was dealt with by Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

United applied the pressure before half-time, and Zigiotti came close with a shot from inside the box. Moments later, Terland had a header that was once again repelled by the in-form Hammers’ goalkeeper.

The Red Devils were unable to make the breakthrough before half-time, and they went in all square at the break.

Second half

The second half started in a slow fashion, but on 57 minutes, Lea Schüller almost grabbed her first WSL goal with a header from a Fridolina Rolfo cross, but it was well saved.

Martinez carried the biggest threat for the home side, and her effort was well stopped once more by Tullis-Joyce to keep her clean sheet intact.

On 64 minutes, West Ham pushed forward and Viviane Asseyi’s effort was repelled by United’s American in goal.

Entering the final 10 minutes, Marc Skinner’s side searched for a winner, and Melvine Malard fired wide from a tight angle after a flick-on by Simi Awujo.

Despite late pressure, United failed to create any more dangerous opportunities and dropped to third in the league.

The Red Devils will hope to get back to winning ways when they face Everton on Saturday lunchtime.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce stats vs West Ham

Metric Value Total saves 3 Saves from inside box 1 Punches 0 Runs out (succ.) 1 (1) High claims 1 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 28/29 (97%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 2/3 (67%) Passes in own half (acc.) 26/26 (100%) Long balls (accurate) 1/2 (50%) Touches 37 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Was fouled 1 Possession lost 1 Total carrying distance 43 m Carries 7 Total progression 5.8 m Def. contributions 0 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 6 Ground duels (won) 1 (1) Dribbled past 0 Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0

Source: Sofascore

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