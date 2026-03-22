Bruno Guimaraes: Claims Man United have opened talks over big-money move confirmed by transfer insider



Everything points to Bruno Guimaraes as the ultimate replacement for Casemiro at Manchester United.

Not long ago, The Peoples Person relayed reports that Casemiro, who is leaving Old Trafford this summer, had himself identified Guimaraes as his preferred successor. Just this past week, claims also emerged that United are in “advanced talks” with the Newcastle United captain over a summer switch.

Newcastle, however, quickly denied that United were closing in on the Brazilian midfielder. Despite this, just as those at St James’ Park thought they had cooled speculation surrounding their star man, fresh transfer revelations emerged from Brazil.

Talks opened over a Guimaraes-to-United deal

On Saturday, reputable Brazilian outlet UOLEsporte revealed:

“There has already been contact between the club and representatives of the Brazilian.

“…Guimaraes is the main target, as he brings together qualities that appeal to United’s board: Premier League experience, leadership, and a fee considered accessible, around €70 million (£60 million).”

And whilst United fans were bracing themselves for yet another swift denial, European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano moved to echo those claims.

Guimaraes talks with United confirmed by Fabrizio Romano

On Sunday morning, Romano confirmed via his YouTube channel:

“What I can confirm is that, yes, a meeting did take place in recent weeks. It wasn’t held yesterday, today or tomorrow, but rather a few weeks ago between Guimaraes’ representatives and Manchester United.

“The information from Brazil is accurate: a meeting was held, and United maintain a good relationship with the agency.

“From there, meetings can lead to agreements on personal terms, and eventually to registering the player in the summer, but there is still a long way to go.

“As I mentioned in a video earlier this week, Bruno Guimaraes is admired by Manchester United, yes, but so too is Tonali, and other players are on the list, including Elliot Anderson.”

While United may have been simply sounding out various midfield targets, the persistent Guimaraes link suggests there is genuinely something to INEOS’ reported pursuit of him. As the saying goes, where there is smoke, there is fire.

Gentleman’s agreement

Newcastle have the midfielder contracted until at least June 2028, and convincing them to sanction an early exit will be no straightforward task.

However, there are claims that, without Champions League football, the 28-year-old holds the right to negotiate a summer 2026 departure to a Champions League side, with a gentleman’s agreement said to underpin that understanding.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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