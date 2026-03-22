Eduardo Camavinga: Real Madrid willing to sell United target on one condition

Manchester United have seemingly intensified their interest in Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United have accelerated their efforts to sign Guimarães following Casemiro’s recommendation. The pair are expected to form a partnership for the Seleção at the World Cup.

However, the £69 million-rated Brazilian is not the only midfielder the Red Devils have their sights on. It has emerged that they are considering making a move for a French talent who has also played alongside Casemiro.

Manchester United determined to sign Eduardo Camavinga

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are “seriously” considering a move for Eduardo Camavinga should Real Madrid decide to part ways with him in the summer.

Former Rennes wonderkid Camavinga, who drew comparisons to Paul Pogba due to his long legs and ball-carrying ability, has struggled to live up to expectations after moving to the Santiago Bernabéu in 2021.

The French midfielder’s physicality and technical prowess are still admired across Europe. However, at Real, he has failed to become anything more than a utility player, having been deployed at left-back, left midfield and at the heart of midfield.

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, Pete O’Rourke said: “He’s somebody that they will seriously consider, midfield is a key priority for United’s recruitment team. Casemiro is leaving, so he will need to be replaced, and they want to strengthen in that position anyway.

“Camavinga, if there’s any possibility that Real Madrid open the door for the Frenchman to leave, I think there’ll be a queue of clubs ready to sign him.”

Real Madrid set Camavinga price tag

It is added that Real are willing to listen to offers in excess of the £43m mark for Camavinga, who has won an incredible 11 trophies with Los Blancos.

There is a belief that the France international would “tick a lot of boxes for Man United. He’s got good energy, he can run with the ball, he’s a good passer and he would bring huge experience and class.”

However, given the 23-year-old’s immense potential, the competition for his signature is going to be fierce during the summer transfer window.

United have also been strongly linked with Sandro Tonali, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson as they aim to overhaul their midfield ahead of next season.

Featured image Aitor Alcalde via Getty Images

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