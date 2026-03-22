Home » Elisabeth Terland: United star launches battle cry ahead of historic week

Elisabeth Terland: United star launches battle cry ahead of historic week

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Manchester United Women secured a valuable three points yesterday afternoon.

Valuable 3 points

The Red Devils beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals from Elisabeth Terland and Melvine Malard.

The visitors pegged the hosts back late on, and it looked as though United would be dropping points once again.

French striker Melvine Malard had other ideas, however, as she prodded in a dramatic winner in the 94th minute to give the Red Devils the victory.

Both goalscorers took time after the match to talk to the club’s media about their match-winning contributions.

Character

Asked how the team were able to dig deep, Terland answered, “I think it shows the character that we have in the team. Not every game is going to be easy and I think the overall performance was good. We had a lot of chances to finish the game earlier.”

Malard was then asked about how happy the side was to secure a late, late victory, and she responded, “everyone came, everyone saw the fire we have and yeah we are happy to win this game because it is not easy.”

Asked about the upcoming difficult matches that United will face, Terland responded, “every game builds us as a group. We need to fight every game so yeah, I think the game today gives us a lot of confidence going into those games. Yeah, we’re ready.”

Malard also built on this point and asserted, “look at the fans, look at the stadium. Everyone shouts a lot, gives us their energy and that gives us confidence.”

United will next be in action on Wednesday evening when they welcome Bayern Munich to Old Trafford in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

In a blockbuster week, they will then face league leaders Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The second leg against Bayern Munich will also be played on 1st April in a season-defining stretch.

Melvine Malard stats vs Everton

MetricValue
Goals1
Assists0
Total shots4
Shots on target4
Shots blocked0
Touches49
Unsuccessful touches2
Dribbles (successful)7 (5)
Possession lost16
Total carrying distance182.7 m
Carries17
Progressive carries2
Total progression93.1 m
Progressive carrying distance38.8 m
Longest progressive carry20.6 m
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)2 (0)
Accurate passes17/25 (68%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)12/19 (63%)
Passes in own half (acc.)5/6 (83%)
Long balls (accurate)2/2 (100%)
Def. contributions2
Tackles (won)1 (1)
Interceptions1
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries9
Ground duels (won)8 (6)
Aerial duels (won)2 (0)
Dribbled past0

Source: Sofascore
Featured image Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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