Elisabeth Terland: United star launches battle cry ahead of historic week

Manchester United Women secured a valuable three points yesterday afternoon.

Valuable 3 points

The Red Devils beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals from Elisabeth Terland and Melvine Malard.

The visitors pegged the hosts back late on, and it looked as though United would be dropping points once again.

French striker Melvine Malard had other ideas, however, as she prodded in a dramatic winner in the 94th minute to give the Red Devils the victory.

Both goalscorers took time after the match to talk to the club’s media about their match-winning contributions.

Character

Asked how the team were able to dig deep, Terland answered, “I think it shows the character that we have in the team. Not every game is going to be easy and I think the overall performance was good. We had a lot of chances to finish the game earlier.”

Malard was then asked about how happy the side was to secure a late, late victory, and she responded, “everyone came, everyone saw the fire we have and yeah we are happy to win this game because it is not easy.”

Asked about the upcoming difficult matches that United will face, Terland responded, “every game builds us as a group. We need to fight every game so yeah, I think the game today gives us a lot of confidence going into those games. Yeah, we’re ready.”

Malard also built on this point and asserted, “look at the fans, look at the stadium. Everyone shouts a lot, gives us their energy and that gives us confidence.”

United will next be in action on Wednesday evening when they welcome Bayern Munich to Old Trafford in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

In a blockbuster week, they will then face league leaders Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The second leg against Bayern Munich will also be played on 1st April in a season-defining stretch.

Melvine Malard stats vs Everton

Metric Value Goals 1 Assists 0 Total shots 4 Shots on target 4 Shots blocked 0 Touches 49 Unsuccessful touches 2 Dribbles (successful) 7 (5) Possession lost 16 Total carrying distance 182.7 m Carries 17 Progressive carries 2 Total progression 93.1 m Progressive carrying distance 38.8 m Longest progressive carry 20.6 m Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 2 (0) Accurate passes 17/25 (68%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 12/19 (63%) Passes in own half (acc.) 5/6 (83%) Long balls (accurate) 2/2 (100%) Def. contributions 2 Tackles (won) 1 (1) Interceptions 1 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 9 Ground duels (won) 8 (6) Aerial duels (won) 2 (0) Dribbled past 0

Source: Sofascore

Featured image Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images

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