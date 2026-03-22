Gerrard explains why Amorim’s handling of Mainoo was “out of order”

Steven Gerrard has delivered a strong verdict on how Ruben Amorim handled Kobbie Mainoo at Manchester United.

Recently, Gerrard asserted that Mainoo was badly served during Amorim’s time in charge and insisted that he now looks every inch an England player once again.

The academy graduate had even considered leaving Old Trafford during the winter transfer window after struggling to establish himself as a regular starter under the former United boss.

Before the Portuguese manager’s departure in January, the 20-year-old had not started a Premier League game this season.

Role shift

However, this picture has changed dramatically since Michael Carrick took over at M16.

The Stockport native has started all 10 matches under the current interim head coach.

Moreover, he has produced eye-catching displays in victories over Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

Speaking to TNT Sports (via The Metro), the Liverpool legend made it clear he had sympathy for the midfield ace, remarking that: “Felt really sorry for him in terms of the kid’s career under Amorim.”

The 45-year-old then went a step further with an even sharper assessment of the situation, observing that: “I think it was out of order that he never got any opportunity, especially with Man United being so inconsistent.”

England claim

Meanwhile, the Anfield icon also suggested that Carrick’s decision to trust the youngster was an obvious one, arguing: “Get Kobbie Mainoo back in, get him smiling, give him game time and minutes, and get him fit and up to the speed where we all know he can play.”

Essentially, the ex-LA Galaxy dynamo believes the Three Lions maestro now deserves a place in Thomas Tuchel’s plans for this summer’s World Cup if he continues to feature consistently for United.

In the final analysis, the former Aston Villa manager highlighted: “He’s now at a level where he walks in the England squad.”

Featured image Jan Kruger via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social