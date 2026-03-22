Greenwood to Juventus: Marseille star’s stance on United clause emerges

Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is expected to leave Olympique de Marseille in the summer.

Greenwood is enjoying yet another prolific campaign in the south of France, sitting at the top of Ligue 1’s goalscoring chart with 15 to his name.

However, things are far from stable behind the scenes at Marseille, who have already sacked their maverick head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Greenwood’s relationship with key figures at the Orange Vélodrome is also believed to be tricky, to say the least, with a report now suggesting the Englishman is planning to depart France, two years after his move from United in a deal worth £26.6 million.

Mason Greenwood eyes Serie A transfer

According to The Sun, Mason Greenwood wants to “continue his European tour” by swapping Marseille for Juventus. He has already played in Spain with Getafe.

A source told the publication: “Mason isn’t happy at Marseille and has his heart set on a move to Italy because he knows he still can’t return to the Premier League.”

It is claimed Greenwood wants to give Serie A a try, with the Old Lady keen on signing the 24-year-old versatile forward, who is known for his exceptional ball-striking and two-footedness.

Juventus are determined to rebuild, having failed to mount a serious title challenge in Serie A over the last few seasons.

Manchester United clause worries Mason Greenwood

United are keeping an eye on Greenwood’s situation, as they are entitled to a significant chunk, thought to be somewhere between 40 and 50 per cent of the profits, of any transfer fee Marseille raise through his sale.

The report states: “Any move could be good news for cash-strapped United bosses as they are due a hefty percentage of any transfer fee.”

Mason Greenwood Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Ligue 1 26 15 4 3 - 2,000' Champions League 8 3 1 1 - 671' Coupe de France 4 6 3 1 - 345' Trophée des Champions 1 1 - - - 90' Total 25/26 39 25 8 5 - 3,111'

However, it is understood the United academy graduate fears United’s cut of any deal could prove to be a stumbling block as the Ligue 1 outfit are likely to demand an inflated fee.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Juventus are monitoring Joshua Zirkzee, who is open to returning to Serie A after struggling in England.

Feature image Miguel Medina via Getty Images

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