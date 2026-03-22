Lewis-Skelly: United eyeing Arsenal star to strengthen problem position

Manchester United are prepared to significantly overhaul their left-back department in the summer.

Luke Shaw remains Michael Carrick’s preferred choice. The 30-year-old has impressed with his composure and positional awareness at the back, but he no longer has the athleticism to run up and down the flank.

Tyrell Malacia has no future at Old Trafford, and Patrick Dorgu is now regarded as a winger rather than full-back. Shaw might not be leaving United imminently, but the club’s hierarchy recognise he requires strong competition.

Manchester United set their sights on Myles Lewis-Skelly

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United have “begun laying the groundwork” to strengthen the left-back area, and one of the names on their shortlist is Arsenal sensation Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Arsenal are reportedly bracing for a summer of change, with Lewis-Skelly “among those likely to move on.”

The 19-year-old, known for his massive frame and calmness on the ball in tight spaces, has long been regarded as one of Arsenal’s most promising academy talents and has been labelled as “fearless” by teammate Declan Rice.

However, after an impressive 2024/25 campaign, Lewis-Skelly has become a fringe player at the Emirates, with Mikel Arteta placing his trust in Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori.

Lewis-Skelly is also capable of playing in the middle of the park, but Arsenal are blessed with midfielders like Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi, leading to question marks over the youngster’s future in North London.

Other left-backs on Manchester United’s radar

TEAMtalk claim that the Arsenal talent is “open to a move in search of regular football”. Arsenal are not going to block his exit, as they are prepared to cash in on their homegrown asset.

It is thought United’s recruitment team have been actively monitoring Lewis-Skelly. However, they are also considering experienced options like Crystal Palace full-back Tyrick Mitchell and Fulham’s Antonee Robinson.

The Red Devils have reportedly been keeping an eye on David Raum of RB Leipzig as well.

The 27-year-old Germany international is perhaps the most high-profile name on their shortlist of targets, having been directly involved in 11 goals in 30 appearances for the Bundesliga giants this term.

Featured image Clive Mason via Getty Images

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