Andrey Santos: Inter Milan make key decision in pursuit of United target

Manchester United’s pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos may have just become a little more complicated. It is an open secret that the Red Devils will focus on strengthening the middle of the park this summer to address Casemiro’s departure.

The Brazilian announced earlier this year that he will leave Old Trafford once his contract expires at the end of this season. Meanwhile, Manuel Ugarte, who was brought to eventually fill Casemiro’s shoes, has failed to live up to the task so far and also remains linked with an exit.

The veteran Brazilian’s recent importance to United suggests that the team could struggle unless he is properly replaced this summer. The Red Devils are already eyeing several Premier League-proven candidates to address the situation, including Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, and Adam Wharton.

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that INEOS also have Santos on their wish-list.

Santos’ rise under Liam Rosenior

Santos rose through the ranks at Vasco da Gama before catching the eye of Chelsea. The Blues secured his services in 2023, but initially loaned him back to the Brazilian club to continue his development.

Following his arrival at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2023, Santos was sent on a season-long loan to Nottingham Forest but failed to secure regular game time. He joined Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg in February 2024 on loan for the rest of the season, before the arrangement was extended for the 2024/25 season.

Santos was brilliant under Liam Rosenior last season, prompting the London giants to integrate him into the first-team squad last summer. He initially struggled for prominence under former manager Enzo Maresca before a reunion with Rosenior at Stamford Bridge in January changed his fortunes.

Santos has started 12 of the Englishman’s 19 games in charge so far, signifying his rising importance to the Blues. The 21 year old has registered one goal and four assists in 37 games in all competitions this season.

Andrey Santos Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 23 10 - - 4 - - 1,003' UEFA Champions League 6 3 - 2 2 - - 306' EFL Cup 5 5 1 2 1 - - 435' FA Cup 3 3 - - 1 - - 300' Total 37 21 1 4 8 - - 2,044'

Santos’ skillset makes him a fine replacement for Casemiro, and he also suits INEOS’ youth-centric transfer policy. Previous reports suggest that United will face competition from Juventus in the race, but it now appears that another Serie A club has entered the scene.

Inter Milan want Santos

According to Caught Offside, Inter Milan have joined Juventus and United in the race to sign Santos, whose future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain. The report states: “In Italy, both Inter Milan and Juventus are believed to be closely tracking his situation, viewing him as a potential cornerstone for their midfield rebuilds.”

“Inter, in particular, are said to admire his tactical discipline and composure on the ball, while Juventus have been seeking younger, high-energy profiles to complement their experienced core. Interest also extends to the Premier League, where West Ham United and Manchester United have been repeatedly linked with the midfielder.”

The report adds that the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules could force Chelsea to consider the Brazilian’s departure this year. It states: “Chelsea continue to navigate Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), which have forced many clubs to carefully manage transfer spending and player sales.”

“Sources close to the club suggest that while Santos remains highly rated internally, his market value, estimated between €60 million and €70 million, makes him one of the most sellable assets should financial balancing be required.”

Final Thoughts

Santos could be a fantastic long-term partner for Kobbie Mainoo but his exorbitant asking price does add a degree of risk to the move. Perhaps United would be better advised to invest in an established Premier League midfielder like Anderson instead.

Feature image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images

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