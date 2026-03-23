Bendito Mantato: Man United talent suffers devastating injury setback



Manchester United youngster Bendito Mantato has been hit with a serious injury setback, a fresh report has revealed.

Mantato’s rise

Mantato has enjoyed a steady rise at United, having joined the club in 2017 at the age of nine.

He has gone on to play for the Red Devils at all age groups, in addition to playing for England from the Under-15 to Under-18 age groups.

One of the brightest talents in United’s youth ranks, the 18-year-old made his senior debut in December during the 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers. He came on for the final 15 minutes in place of Manuel Ugarte.

Mantato was first named on United’s bench during the semi-finals of last season’s Europa League. While he did not feature, he remained an unused substitute for both legs of the victory over Athletic Club.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the teenager, who has been likened to Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, has sustained a season-ending injury.

Serious injury

The newspaper reveals, “Manchester United youngster Bendito Mantato is set to miss the rest of the season due to an ankle injury.”

“The Manchester Evening News understands Mantato is wearing a protective boot and his season is considered to be over, which is a huge blow for the 18-year-old, who will miss out in the FA Youth Cup.”

It is believed he sustained the problem after being introduced from the bench in the Under-21s fixture against Chelsea earlier this month.

Mantato was named in the starting XI for United’s FA Youth Cup clashes against Peterborough, Derby County and Oxford United. He did not feature vs. Sunderland and won’t be available for selection when his teammates take on Crystal Palace in the semi-finals.

MEN note that if Mantato recovers on time, he could be part of United’s pre-season tour, which is poised to have an increased number of youngsters due to the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick and his players return to action on April 13 when they welcome Leeds to Old Trafford.

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