Bruno Fernandes raves about dazzling Jess Park in gushing praise



Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has been talking about his opposite number in the women’s team, Jess Park, and he couldn’t hide his admiration for her.

Sensational Park

Park has been a revelation since ditching joining United last summer from cross-town rivals Manchester City.

She arrived as part of a swap deal that saw Grace Clinton head the opposite way. Park has been United’s creative force, notching an impressive nine goals and five assists.

The England international has claimed United’s Player of the Month award four times, which is more than any other player.

Park credited her rapid ascent at United to the freedom Marc Skinner has given her on the pitch.

Some of her strikes have been fantastic and Fernandes sat down with club media to give his verdict on a few of them, as he shed light on what makes Park such a special player.

Glowing endorsement

A standout goal for Park this term was the one against London City Lionesses, which won the WSL’s Goal of the Month for February.

She got past a few defenders in stunning fashion before burying the ball into the bottom corner.

Can JP go back-to-back? 👀💫 Jess Park's wonderful strike against London City Lionesses is up for the #WSL's latest Goal of the Month award 😍👉 https://t.co/1Cqp5mmOOg pic.twitter.com/RUZ9EZ9GKb — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) February 27, 2026

Fernandes said about this, “It all starts with the first touch. She gets the control there away from the player, she gets a lot of space to then run.”

“Then the speed to run quick like that and then to be very accurate with the shot, it’s a very good thing. It’s not as easy as it looks.”

Fernandes was then shown Park’s Champions League-winning goal against Juventus. Park initiated the move before surging forward to apply the finish, expertly picking out the top corner.

Take a bow, Jess Park 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/LDqSRSzed6 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) December 17, 2025

On this, Fernandes remarked, “We spoke about the number-eight shirt and she was in the middle creating and dictating the tempo. Then she follows up and she ends up in the box with the opportunity to finish. I think the finish is fantastic. I think it’s a fantastic goal, there’s a lot of futsal in that goal there!”

The other goal is Park’s brilliant solo effort away to Aston Villa – another one that won the WSL’s Goal of the Month award.

The 24-year-old danced her way inside the box before supplying a top-class finish into the bottom corner.

Sensational from Park ✨ Introducing your @BarclaysUK Goal of the Month for January, Jess Park's weaving run and finish for @ManUtdWomen 🆚 Aston Villa 🌟⚽️#BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/viqmCvpGSY — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) February 12, 2026

Fernandes explained, “Obviously now she’s in a higher position to start with, and then she’s very quick with her feet and goes onto her left foot, which the defender was probably not expecting because they are trying to cover up the right side for her not to go on her right foot, the strongest one for her.”

“But then she ends up being very quick, going through players and [it’s] a very good finish.”

Park and United return to action on Wednesday when they welcome Bayern Munich to Old Trafford for the first leg of the club’s maiden UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie.

Attention will then shift to Saturday’s WSL meeting with league leaders City, also at the Theatre of Dreams.

Featured image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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