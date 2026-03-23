Celtic star Benjamin Nygren responds to Man United transfer speculation



Celtic’s Benjamin Nygren has opened up on rumours that he is a target for Manchester United ahead of the summer window.

Busy window

United are bracing for another busy summer window, with the club increasingly looking likely to seal a sensational return to the Champions League.

A frustrating 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Friday ultimately worked in United’s favour, as both Chelsea and Liverpool lost over the weekend. Despite Aston Villa cutting the gap to one point by beating West Ham, the Red Devils stay third with seven games to go.

United are expected to prioritise midfield reinforcements, especially due to Casemiro’s imminent exit. In January, the Brazilian announced that he will part ways with the club at the end of the season, upon the expiry of his contract. There is also uncertainty over the future of Manuel Ugarte, who has struggled to have an impact since joining the club from Paris Saint-Germain.

There have also been suggestions that United could look to bolster their ranks in the attacking department. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are expected to leave permanently and they will almost certainly need to be replaced.

United could look to add versatile players and Nygren, who is enjoying a stellar season with Celtic, fits the profile.

The 24-year-old, who can be deployed on the wing or in an attacking midfield role, has notched an impressive 19 goals across all competitions for Celtic so far this term.

He had plundered a combined 28 goals in the previous two seasons for FC Nordsjaelland before moving to the Scottish Premiership, where he has taken the league by storm.

Sportbladet recently linked him with a move to United and now, the Swede has shared his honest take on the ongoing speculation.

Nygren’s response

Asked about the rumours, he confessed, “It’s really just fun and a sign that you’ve done something good.”

“I’m always humble, I’m always working hard to get better every day and I really enjoy Celtic.”

He added, “But like every other footballer, I have a dream to get as far as possible with my football and play in the biggest leagues.”

His response was something of a non-answer. While he stressed that he is happy at Celtic, he did little to rule out the possibility of leaving should a club of United’s stature come calling.

Featured image Zak Mauger via Getty Images

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