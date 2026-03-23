Gus Poyet tells Manuel Ugarte why he should leave Man United

Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte is facing a pivotal summer after a difficult spell at Old Trafford.

According to GOAL, former Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet believes Ugarte would have been better off joining Chelsea before his move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2023.

The Uruguay international arrived at M16 from PSG in a £43 million deal in 2024, but has struggled to show why INEOS invested so heavily in him.

The 24-year-old has started only seven of United’s 31 Premier League games so far this term, with his involvement dropping even further since Michael Carrick returned to the dugout for a second stint as interim head coach.

Difficult United spell

With three years still left on his contract, Manuel Ugarte is not close to the end of his deal, but United are believed to be willing to listen to offers before the summer transfer window opens.

However, the 58-year-old made it clear that he has not lost faith in his compatriot’s ability, remarking: “He needs to find the right club. I think he’s a top player. I think he’s a top central midfielder.”

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur dynamo also pointed to the qualities he still sees in Ugarte, observing: “I think he can cover the pitch well. He can cover spaces. He can defend well. He can play, start the options. But he needs to find the team.”

Chelsea regret

Meanwhile, Poyet also revealed that: “Before he went to Paris Saint-Germain, I wanted him to come to Chelsea.

“When they started the rumours, Chelsea, big Chelsea, you know you want to come, make a decision, come to Chelsea. I don’t know him, so I couldn’t call him! And he went to Paris Saint-Germain and I was a little bit upset because I thought it was perfect at that time for Chelsea.”

Moreover, the former Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC manager suggested the biggest issue now is not a lack of talent, but the need for the right environment for the combative midfielder.

In addition, Poyet argued that regular football is essential if Ugarte is to rediscover his best form, highlighting: “He even lost his main position at the national team.”

Poyet described the coming months as hugely important for his fellow countryman, asserting: “It’s a big summer for Ugarte and I hope he makes a good decision for him and for his family.”

Featured image Richard Pelham via Getty Images

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