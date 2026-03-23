Home » How Michael Carrick has impacted Man United’s managerial search

How Michael Carrick has impacted Man United’s managerial search

by Okari Wambunya
written by Okari Wambunya
Picture of Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick’s chances of remaining in charge of Manchester United beyond this season appear to be improving.

After all, the Northwest club are under no pressure to rush into a permanent appointment while results continue to move in the right direction.

According to Sky Sports News, United have still not made contact with any other potential candidates for the role.

This development is, therefore, said to have strengthened Carrick‘s position at M16.

The Wallsend native is currently in interim charge until the end of the current campaign after replacing Ruben Amorim in January.

As such, the 44-year-old is still practically auditioning for the job on a longer-term basis, even if no formal decision has yet been taken.

Form gives Manchester United time

However, if United secure a place back in Europe’s top competition, it may become difficult for INEOS to look beyond the ex-Tottenham Hotspur dynamo when the summer arrives.

Furthermore, the Red Devils have an 85.57 per cent chance of making the Champions League according to the latest Opta predictions.

The Old Trafford side are also top of the Premier League form table after taking 23 points from the last 30 available, with just one defeat across their previous 10 matches.

In addition, it is believed that INEOS feel that there is no need to hurry while performances remain strong, but they still want to be convinced the ex-Middlesbrough head coach is the right man for the long run.

Alternative names narrowing

Meanwhile, another factor working in Michael Carrick‘s favour is the lack of readily available elite alternatives.

Thomas Tuchel’s recent contract extension with England, as well as Carlo Ancelotti’s intention to remain with Brazil, has further improved the standing of the ex-West Ham United ace.

If INEOS do eventually turn elsewhere, however, they want a proven winner with experience.

The scale of the job, plus the scrutiny that comes with it, evidently means only considering someone capable of handling both.

Essentially, INOES are still keeping their options open while continuing their due diligence on possible candidates. At the moment, all of the momentum appears to be with Carrick.

Featured image James Fearn via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Ancelotti, Tuchel, Enrique: Neville names his ideal pick...

Roy Keane weighs up Unai Emery’s chances of...

Carrick spills beans on secret weapon behind Man...

Wayne Rooney responds to Man United’s admiration for...

Stephen Torpey: Man United’s head of academy shares...

Roy Keane has his say on United’s CL...

Okari Wambunya is a football writer at The Peoples Person, covering Manchester United with fast, accurate, and source-led news, analysis, opinions, team developments, injuries, press conferences, and matchday reactions. A former secondary school teacher, he now coaches college football (not soccer) and continues to support young people through academic mentoring and youth work. He holds a BA (Hons) in English from Brunel University London and an MA in Education from King’s College London, with experience across digital journalism and broadcast sports media. Okari first praised Michael Carrick in a blog post he wrote at 16-years-old in 2014; over a decade later, United appointing Carrick as interim head coach feels like a full-circle moment.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.