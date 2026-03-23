How Michael Carrick has impacted Man United’s managerial search

Michael Carrick’s chances of remaining in charge of Manchester United beyond this season appear to be improving.

After all, the Northwest club are under no pressure to rush into a permanent appointment while results continue to move in the right direction.

According to Sky Sports News, United have still not made contact with any other potential candidates for the role.

This development is, therefore, said to have strengthened Carrick‘s position at M16.

The Wallsend native is currently in interim charge until the end of the current campaign after replacing Ruben Amorim in January.

As such, the 44-year-old is still practically auditioning for the job on a longer-term basis, even if no formal decision has yet been taken.

Form gives Manchester United time

However, if United secure a place back in Europe’s top competition, it may become difficult for INEOS to look beyond the ex-Tottenham Hotspur dynamo when the summer arrives.

Furthermore, the Red Devils have an 85.57 per cent chance of making the Champions League according to the latest Opta predictions.

The Old Trafford side are also top of the Premier League form table after taking 23 points from the last 30 available, with just one defeat across their previous 10 matches.

In addition, it is believed that INEOS feel that there is no need to hurry while performances remain strong, but they still want to be convinced the ex-Middlesbrough head coach is the right man for the long run.

Alternative names narrowing

Meanwhile, another factor working in Michael Carrick‘s favour is the lack of readily available elite alternatives.

Thomas Tuchel’s recent contract extension with England, as well as Carlo Ancelotti’s intention to remain with Brazil, has further improved the standing of the ex-West Ham United ace.

If INEOS do eventually turn elsewhere, however, they want a proven winner with experience.

The scale of the job, plus the scrutiny that comes with it, evidently means only considering someone capable of handling both.

Essentially, INOES are still keeping their options open while continuing their due diligence on possible candidates. At the moment, all of the momentum appears to be with Carrick.

Featured image James Fearn via Getty Images

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