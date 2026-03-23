Jadon Sancho: Man United loanee’s redemption continues

Manchester United had two players in loan action on Sunday.

To find out where all of United’s loanees are plying their trade this season, click here.

Jadon Sancho

After missing the match against Manchester United last week, Sancho returned to set up John McGinn in their 2-0 win over LOSC Lille in the Europa League.

The Englishman has begun to play a more consistent role in Aston Villa’s team in the new year and played 67 minutes in Villa’s huge 2-0 victory over West Ham United in the race for the Champions League places. Sancho made an immediate impact by setting up McGinn with a pass outside of the area, which the Scotsman curled beautifully into the bottom corner of the Hammers’ goal.

He also had three key passes in the match and had one shot that was blocked by the visitors’ defence.

The winger also successfully completed 100% of his dribble attempts in the match. He was less successful in his duels, winning just one out of four.

Aston Villa and Sancho will return to action against Bologna in the Europa League quarter-finals on 9th April.

Marcus Rashford

The Manchester United academy graduate has seen his game time decrease in recent weeks.

He did not feature at all in the Champions League victory over Newcastle United in the middle of last week.

What’s more, he was left on the bench again as Barcelona welcomed Rayo Vallecano to the Camp Nou.

Rashford was substituted on in the 82nd minute of play.

He did not manage any shots, but he did complete his only dribble attempt and all of his passes in his limited action.

Rashford was also effective in duels, winning all three and his only tackle attempt.

Barcelona return to league action on Saturday, 4th April, when they will face Atlético Madrid in a massive game in the La Liga title race.

Jadon Sancho stats vs West Ham

Metric Value Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.01 Assists 1 Expected assists (xA) 0.28 Big chances created 1 Key passes 3 Crosses (accurate) 1 (0) Accurate passes 22/26 (85%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 21/25 (84%) Passes in own half (acc.) 1/1 (100%) Total shots 1 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 1 Touches 34 Dribbles (successful) 1 (1) Possession lost 6 Total carrying distance 148 m Carries 12 Progressive carries 5 Total progression 89.7 m Progressive carrying distance 104.8 m Longest progressive carry 19.3 m Def. contributions 0 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 2 Ground duels (won) 4 (1) Dribbled past 2

Featured image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images

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