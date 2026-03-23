James Garner: Wayne Rooney makes big claim about Ex-United midfielder

James Garner was briefly linked with a sensational return to Manchester United before signing a new deal with Everton earlier this year. The Red Devils are in the market for a new midfielder this summer, and the Englishman’s recent performances with the Toffees have turned heads at Old Trafford.

Garner is a product of United’s fabled academy and broke into the first team in 2019 as a teenager, before continuing his development on loan at Watford and Nottingham Forest. He was highly rated at Old Trafford, but the English giants made the controversial decision to let him join Everton in 2022.

The 25 year old has since proved his former employers wrong and has been a revelation for the Merseyside club this season. Garner has registered three goals and six assists in 34 appearances across competitions for the Toffees, all of which have been starts.

James Garner Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 31 31 2 6 7 - 2,784' EFL Cup 2 2 - - 1 - 180' FA Cup 1 1 1 - - - 120' Total 34 34 3 6 8 - 3,084'

The Englishman has ended all possibilities of a return to his former hunting ground by signing a new deal at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. He has been in inspired form of late, prompting praise from United legend Wayne Rooney as well.

The ideal Carrington graduate?

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, the former England international insisted that Garner is the ideal Carrington graduate. He said: “I think he does everything well. His ability on the ball. Obviously, I’ve seen him since he was a young lad and his ability on the ball, his set-piece deliveries, his tackling is, you know […].”

“People say this and you might understand it when you’re young. He’s a player who you look at and you know he’s come through Man United’s academy. So, there’s [sic] players who you know, when you look at them, you can ask scouts, coaches.”

“You know which players have come through Man United’s academy because they do everything right. The attitude, how they’re tackling, how they’re running. It’s rarely evident when you see it. And he’s a player who, and that’s a massive compliment to him, that he does everything well.”

“There were concerns when he was younger about his mobility of getting around the pitch, but I think he’s put all that to bed.”

A vital player for Everton

Garner was destined for great things at United, and his surprise departure was heavily criticised by fans. It is a decision that the Red Devils have lived to regret, as the Englishman could have been a fantastic partner for Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park.

Rooney went on to back Garner to become indispensable for the Toffees in the coming years. He said: “He looks like he’s one of the fittest on the pitch and he’s a big lad as well.

“I don’t think people realise how tall he is. So, I think he’s got everything going for him and for Everton, obviously, he just signed a five-year deal, I think. That’s great business for Everton because he’ll be such an important player over the next five years.”

Final Thoughts

United have made several controversial decisions in recent times and allowing Garner to leave is certainly one of them. Thankfully, the Red Devils appear to have learned from their past mistakes, as is evident from recent reports suggesting that Mainoo is close to signing a new deal.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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