Lineker and Shearer agree on “double whammy” behind United’s frustration



Former England strikers Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker have agreed on a costly double blow that seriously set Manchester United back during Friday’s frustrating draw with Bournemouth.

United held

It was a controversy-filled affair at the Vitality Stadium, where United played out a 2-2 draw with Andoni Iraola’s side.

The Red Devils took the lead when Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty awarded after Matheus Cunha was dragged to the floor by Alex Jimenez.

But Bournemouth restored parity soon after in contentious circumstances. United were left aggrieved after a penalty appeal was waved away, with Adrien Truffert appearing to shove Amad to the floor. In the blink of an eye and in the same passage of play, the Cherries went down the other end and made it 1-1 through Ryan Christie.

United got back into the driving seat in the 71st minute when Fernandes’ dangerous corner-kick delivery was turned into the back of his own net by James Hill.

There was more drama to follow when Harry Maguire was given his marching orders for a challenge on Evanilson. As well as being reduced to ten men, United conceded a penalty. The decision was made all the more frustrating by the fact that the foul was very similar to the one against Amad earlier in the half.

Fernandes called this out in his post-match remarks, while Michael Carrick also labelled the officiating as “baffling.”

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United were set to launch a complaint to PGMOL.

Speaking on the BBC, Shearer lambasted the refereeing standards in the Premier League, insisting that they are the lowest they have ever been for a long time.

The ex-Newcastle man joined Lineker on The Rest is Football podcast and discussed the drama.

Lineker and Shearer aligned

Lineker said, “Let’s turn our attention probably to the Champions League places. It had looked a little bit bleak for [Aston] Villa, but they managed to win today, the game against West Ham, obviously. Manchester United got a point.”

“I think, well, let’s discuss [what] came first. They got a point. They look in good shape, really, in third.”

“I mean, that twist of, you know, they go one up and then there’s another penalty shout, which did really look like a penalty.”

He continued, “Then for the team to go to the other end of the pitch and score, it’s like a double whammy against them. And then Maguire gets sent off for something that was quite similar to the one earlier on.”

Shearer jumped in and remarked, “I think the referee messed up in that.”

“I mean, if you’re going to give one of those, then you have to give the others as well for me. I think he messed up.”

United remain in third position in the Premier League, one point above Villa and six adrift of Manchester City.

Featured image Warren Little via Getty Images

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