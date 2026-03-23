Man United battling PL rivals for Monaco stars Akliouche and Camara

Manchester United are monitoring AS Monaco duo Maghnes Akliouche and Lamine Camara as part of their efforts to strengthen their midfield.

It has been widely reported that United’s preference is to sign Premier League-proven players to overhaul their midfield.

The likes of Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton are all on United’s radar. However, the Red Devils would have to contend with fierce competition and exorbitant price tags to sign stars from other English clubs.

United aim to sign at least two midfielders in the summer. As such, it would be wise to explore options across Europe to find more reasonable deals.

Manchester United in France to watch Monaco stars

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United scouts are keeping an eye on two exciting young talents making headlines in France with their excellent performances for AS Monaco.

It is claimed United were in attendance at Monaco’s victory over Lyon on Sunday. The purpose of their visit was to closely monitor Lamine Camara and Maghnes Akliouche.

Camara, 22, is “widely regarded as one of the most exciting young midfielders currently emerging in European football.”

The midfielder, who can play as a number eight or six, has earned plaudits for his astute reading of the game, strong tackles, and ground coverage.

The report states: “The Senegalese international has drawn glowing praise from scouts, with two Premier League talent spotters telling us that he is potentially on par with highly-rated names such as Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton.”

Newcastle and United admire Maghnes Akliouche

Akliouche, meanwhile, shines more in the final third, having impressed as an attacking midfielder as well as a right-winger.

The 24-year-old Frenchman, known for his close control and link-up play, has been directly involved in 15 goals across all competitions for the Ligue 1 giants.

A move for Akliouche might make more sense for United if they decide to cut ties with Mason Mount, who has failed to provide genuine competition to Bruno Fernandes due to his injury struggles.

Newcastle United are also thought to be following the Monaco pair.

TEAMtalk claim that the presence of top English clubs in the stands “suggests summer moves are beckoning.” It is added that the Premier League is a “concrete possibility for both players.”

Featured image Gualter Fatia via Getty Images

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