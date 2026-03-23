Man United issue firm directive to players amid Middle East tensions



Manchester United have reportedly issued a strong warning to their players amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East region.

Time off

With the international break underway and United facing more than 20 days before their next game, players not involved with their respective countries are set to get some time off.

Players including Luke Shaw, Joshua Zirkzee, Tom Heaton, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount are all poised for some personal time away from the club.

Earlier today, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo have withdrawn from international duty with Slovenia and Cameroon respectively.

United confirmed that Mbeumo pulled out as a precaution following his substitution in the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth. Meanwhile, Sesko has been managing an issue, and it was deemed best that he not travel to avoid further strain.

While the Red Devils have already enjoyed a significant gap between fixtures, the additional break could prove invaluable for the players as they prepare for the season run-in. United sit in third place and Champions League qualification is firmly within reach.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United have issued a warning to their players advising against travel to Dubai, as the Gulf state has become entangled in the wider Middle East conflict.

United’s guidance

MEN reveals, “Those players not involved in international duty are training at Carrington early this week, but have been given time off later in the week and over the weekend and have been told they can go abroad.”

“But the squad are regularly advised on what they can and can’t do during breaks, and although some will be going abroad, they have been advised not to travel to Dubai, a popular holiday hotspot for footballers and usually offering direct flights from Manchester and guaranteed sunshine.”

The newspaper points out that the Foreign Office has warned against “all but essential travel to the United Arab Emirates.” This message has been relayed to the United squad.

Parts of Dubai, including areas near the airport, have come under intense drone strikes from Iran.

Several European carriers have stopped flying to the UAE, but Emirates maintains two direct flights a day from Manchester Airport.

United return to action on April 13 when they welcome Leeds United to Old Trafford.

Featured image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

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