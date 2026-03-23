Maxi Araujo: Man United’s £69m move faces Premier League threat



A left-back transfer is firmly on the agenda at Manchester United.

The Red Devils need a capable deputy for Luke Shaw, with Patrick Dorgu tipped for a left-wing role.

Dorgu impressed as a left winger before picking up an injury that has kept him out of the last few games.

When he returns, the Danish international is likely to continue in the attacking role in which he has become a massive hit.

Left-back chase

And so, whilst embracing him in his new role, securing another left-back sits at the top of United’s agenda.

One left-back option they could pursue is Sporting CP’s Maxi Araujo.

Last December, The Peoples Person relayed reports that the Uruguayan international was on the 20-time English champions’ radar.

Maxi Araujo chase turns into a transfer battle

Months on, Media Foot, whilst echoing those transfer links, has provided the latest update on the left-back’s potential Old Trafford switch.

The French outlet reveals:

“Manchester United have been tracking Sporting CP’s Uruguayan Maxi Araujo for many months.

“However, the wait before the summer transfer window opens is long, and numerous top English clubs have entered the race.”

On the battle lines, the report goes on to say:

“Currently, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Manchester United are engaged in a behind-the-scenes battle to secure his services.”

Araujo’s versatility and technical ability are driving the demand for his services. Equally comfortable at left‑back, wing‑back, or further forward, he combines attacking flair with relentless work rate and pace.

In addition, his capacity to create chances from wide areas has earned him the label of a “modern wide operator”, precisely the kind of profile United crave to strengthen their left-hand side and match the threat already posed on the right.

Release Clause and Sporting’s position

The sticking point could be his release clause, set at €80 million (£69m). Whether the INEOS are prepared to stretch that far remains to be seen. Sporting, however, appear resigned to losing their prized asset.

According to the Media Foot report, the feeling in Lisbon is that Araujo, who has six goals and four assists this season, will not sign a new deal and could depart for England as soon as the summer window opens.

Featured image Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images

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