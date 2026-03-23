Rooney weighs in on England decisions involving Mainoo and Maguire



Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney has delivered his verdict on the England selections of Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire.

England boost

Last week on Friday, Thomas Tuchel announced his 35-man England squad for friendlies this month against Uruguay and Japan.

The squad is the final one before Tuchel names his 26-man selection for this summer’s World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

United fans were waiting with bated breath to find out the fates of Maguire, Mainoo and Luke Shaw. The trio have been key players for the club since Ruben Amorim’s dismissal and Michael Carrick’s appointment as his temporary replacement.

Maguire and Mainoo were both called up by Tuchel, while Shaw missed out. Explaining his decisions, Tuchel revealed that Maguire and Mainoo have caught his eye under Carrick. He attributed Shaw’s exclusion to stiff competition for places in the full-back positions.

The German coach also revealed that the enlarged squad will be split into two camps, giving him a chance to monitor fringe players while allowing other stars, who have seen heavy involvement with their clubs, more time to rest.

The good news for Mainoo and Maguire was further bolstered by David Ornstein’s report that United are close to agreeing new contracts with the pair.

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, United’s record goalscorer was positive about Tuchel’s decision to split the camp into two groups. On Maguire and Mainoo, he noted that the pair are deserving of the opportunity to claim a stake in Tuchel’s World Cup plans.

Rooney’s reaction

Rooney said, “And then I really like what he’s done this week, I think, you know, picking 35 men.”

“He said he’s splitting the camp into two, which gives him opportunities to see players he hasn’t seen.”

“And there will be players in there who I think deserve to be in there now, as Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire, both from United, obviously.”

“I think they’ve done really well of late. And he’s going to see everyone.”

United are next in action on April 13 when they host arch-rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Featured image Richard Heathcote via Getty Images

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