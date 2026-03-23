Timothy Fosu-Mensah takes big step towards football comeback



Former Manchester United star Timothy Fosu-Mensah has reportedly taken a decisive step in his bid to make a sensational return to football.

United spell

A product of United’s academy, Fosu-Mensah spent seven years at the club, establishing himself as a versatile option before making the step up to the first team.

United snapped him up from Ajax’s youth set-up when he was 16 in 2014. He developed as a player capable of being deployed at centre-back, right-back, left-back, or even central midfield.

Fosu-Mensah made his senior United debut in February 2016, when he came on as a 55th-minute substitute for Marcos Rojo at left-back in a Premier League home win over Arsenal.

He featured more regularly in the latter half of the 2015/16 campaign under Louis van Gaal, going on to sign a new long-term contract in October. His deal ran until 2020 with the option of an additional year.

Fosu-Mensah made 30 senior appearances for the Red Devils. He was unable to nail down a consistent run of games and performances due to a combination of factors including competition for places, loan exits and injuries.

While at Old Trafford, the Dutchman went out on loan to Crystal Palace and Fulham. A permanent transfer to Bayer Leverkusen followed in 2021 but his time in the Bundesliga failed to go to plan, with injuries once again proving to be his undoing.

The player was released in 2024 and has been without a club since.

Fosu-Mensah has spoken candidly about the mental toll of his injury setbacks and the challenges of finding a new club, all as he aims to reignite his career.

Now, GIVEMESPORT have revealed that the 28-year-old has taken an important stride to achieve this objective.

Fosu-Mensah update

According to the news outlet, Fosu-Mensah has been training with Crystal Palace’s U21 side in recent weeks to maintain fitness while looking for a club to sign him.

Sam Cohen writes that Fosu-Mensah is using Palace’s development set-up to stay sharp and in top physical condition after a lengthy spell away from competitive action.

Cohen adds, “There is growing belief that he is now physically in a strong position and ready to return to football, with his current training programme designed to rebuild match fitness and rhythm.”

“Sources indicate he is open to opportunities across Europe, with his priority centred around staying fit and playing consistently.”

It would truly be something special to see Fosu-Mensah return to the pitch and get back to doing what he loves most.

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