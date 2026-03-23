Zeki Celik: Man United to rival Juventus in free transfer swoop for Turkish international



Manchester United are expected to dive into the summer transfer window with the ambition of securing signings that will elevate them to the next level.

Although the Red Devils have shown promise under caretaker head coach Michael Carrick, much remains to be done if they are to compete across multiple fronts next season.

A winger, a left-back, and at least two central midfielders have already been identified as transfer priorities.

Yet, beyond those obvious signings, INEOS could also look to strike opportunistic deals to further strengthen the team.

Zeki Celik on a free transfer

One such opportunistic deal could be for AS Roma’s right-back, Zeki Celik.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Celik is likely to leave Roma this summer when his contract expires. While talks over a new deal have taken place, hopes of an agreement appear slim. TMW explain:

“The player has asked the Giallorossi for €4 million per season to extend his deal. The last offer made by the club was no more than €2.4 million, and thus, there is a significant gap between the two sides.”

Juventus not alone in the race

Despite Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s reluctance to lose him, the Turkish international seems destined to leave on a free transfer.

Juventus have been named a likely destination in the TMW report, but Football Italia adds that they are not alone in the chase.

United are reportedly among the clubs monitoring the situation. As Football Italia put it:

“Zeki Celik is unlikely to agree a new contract with Roma, making him an appetising free agent for Juventus, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.”

A tempting proposition

Celik represents a versatile option: he is a natural right-back who can also operate as a wing-back or even slot into central defence. For a club like United, landing him on a free transfer would be a coup.

His ability to provide width, his solid tackling, and his reliable crossing could energise United’s right flank. More importantly, he would serve as the perfect alternative to Diogo Dalot, adding depth and competition in United’s defence.

Featured image Gabriele Maltinti via Getty Images

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