Gabriel Sara: Man United’s plan for Galatasaray midfielder emerges

Casemiro is set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season when his contract expires. He has proven to be an indomitable figure in the middle of the park under Michael Carrick.

As such, it will be very difficult for the Red Devils to replace the Brazilian veteran. Interestingly, they appear to be showing a keen interest in filling Casemiro’s void by adding some Samba flair to their squad.

So far, United have been linked with Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimarães, Wolves duo João Gomes and André, and Atalanta midfield powerhouse Ederson. Now, a report in Turkey suggests the Premier League giants are interested in Galatasaray’s Brazilian star.

Manchester United keen on Gabriel Sara

According to Turkish reporter Erol Evcen, Manchester United are closely monitoring Gabriel Sara’s situation in Turkey.

The 26-year-old midfielder, known for his technical ability and tendency to play between the lines, is enjoying a fine campaign with Galatasaray.

The versatile Brazilian, who is capable of playing across the entire midfield, was one of Galatasaray’s standout players in their recent 1-0 Champions League win over Liverpool in Istanbul.

The former São Paulo talent has already played in England with Norwich City. However, Sara joined Galatasaray in 2024 in a deal worth around £16 million.

“With the opening of the summer transfer window, Manchester United is expected to make an offer to Galatasaray for Gabriel Sara,” Evcen posted on his X account.

Galatasaray considered signing Manuel Ugarte in January

Galatasaray tried to sign Manuel Ugarte from United during the winter transfer window.

However, the Red Devils refused to open the exit doors for the Uruguayan due to a lack of depth in the area. Ugarte continues to struggle for minutes, having yet to start a game under Michael Carrick.

As such, United should explore the possibility of including Ugarte in any deal for Sara, that is if they decide the Gala star is good enough to improve their midfield.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United are also keeping an eye on Galatasaray talisman Victor Osimhen. He is certainly a player capable of taking their attack to the next level.

Featured image Ahmad Mora via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social