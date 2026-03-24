Hugo Larsson: United set their sights on Eintracht star compared to Man City legend

Manchester United could strengthen two problem positions by raiding Eintracht Frankfurt.

Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw have all emerged as undisputed starters under Michael Carrick, who has picked up 23 points from a possible 30 as interim head coach this season.

Given their ages, United may need to bring in three players to either immediately replace or challenge these veterans for minutes at Old Trafford.

Manchester United monitor Eintracht Frankfurt duo

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United want to sign two central midfielders and also intend to prioritise a left-sided player.

In that regard, Eintracht Frankfurt duo Nathaniel Brown and Hugo Larsson have managed to attract United’s interest.

It is claimed a United scout watched Brown in Eintracht’s game against Heidenheim last week. At the time, Larsson “was also assessed with a number of Premier League clubs looking at him in recent weeks.”

Brown has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s most attacking left-backs, having been directly involved in eight league goals. The brilliant crosser also racked up two assists in the Champions League this term.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Eintracht will demand at least £52 million for the Germany international.

Manchester United admire Bundesliga’s Rodri

Larsson, a Swedish midfielder, is another highly-rated talent in Frankfurt, managing to attract the interest of Europe’s biggest clubs, including United.

The 21-year-old, who can play as a number eight or six, has earned plaudits for his defensive resilience as well as exceptional ability to find teammates between the lines and under pressure.

His mature decision-making has also led to comparisons with Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder Rodri.

A separate report from Football Insider claimed that Larsson, who is tied to the Waldstadion until 2029, is valued in the region of £45m.

United have more prominent and Premier League-proven midfielders on their shortlist to replace Casemiro. However, Larsson’s versatility and immense potential should make him an appealing option for a second midfield signing.

Featured image Christian Kaspar-Bartke via Getty Images

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