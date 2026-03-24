Man United chief Collette Roche reveals promising progress on Old Trafford project



Manchester United’s CEO of New Stadium Development, Collette Roche, has delivered a positive update on the Old Trafford regeneration project.

Funding strategy

Earlier today, it was confirmed how United intend to finance the construction of their new £2bn stadium.

A club spokesperson confirmed at the latest Fan Forum that the project will be privately funded. The Red Devils are said to be in positive discussions with several parties.

Roche, who has been spearheading efforts to realise the project, appeared on the Inside Carrington podcast and revealed what’s happening behind the scenes.

She noted that talks regarding land assembly are going on well and she hopes to have good news on that front soon. She added that there has been significant interest from individuals and organisations keen to invest in the project.

Roche’s update

Roche said on the podcast, “We’ve made a lot of progress over the last 12 months but to be fair a lot of it has been behind the scenes so people might not have seen that. First and foremost, on the land assembly, we want to make sure we get the best possible position for the stadium, one which has got plenty of land around it to put the right facilities in place, one that is connected and offers a great matchday experience.”

“I have been spending a lot of time talking to all of the local land owners to understand where that needs to be and we are progressing that really, really well. I am hoping to be able to share some positive news on that front in the next few months.”

“The second area that we’ve done a lot in is around investment and I am delighted to say we’ve had a lot of interest. There’s a lot of people and organisations that want to invest, not just in the stadium but also in the wider stadium district. Those conversations are naturally going to be behind closed doors.”

She continued, “And the third part but arguably the most important work we have been doing is really laying the foundations and relationships with the people that are going to make things happen. So primarily it’s the local authorities, it’s working with the newly established Mayoral Development Corporation.”

“That’s chaired by Lord Seb Coe and he’s got tremendous experience in sports-led regeneration projects with the work he did for London 2012. It’s supported by Andy Burnham, our mayor who thinks it’s going to bring amazing benefits for the city region, and also by Tom Ross, who is our leader here in Trafford.”

“They’re a really important group of people, they are the ones who are going to help us with the planning, make sure we have got the infrastructure around the stadium to be able to get in and out efficiently and effectively, but also the ones that will remove any obstacles that we come up against as we go through this build, to make sure that we can deliver the benefits for the greater good.”

On whether United’s plans are the same as those announces in March 2025, when the club also unveiled concept plans and stadium designs, Roche answered, “Yeah, absolutely. It’s the same ambition, same vision, we want to build a stadium that’s befitting of our past but also fit for the future.”

She stressed the need to keep the club’s fabric intact, adding that United are determined to retain the traditions, matchday essence, and routines that have characterised the 20-time English champions for so many years.

Roche expressed confidence that they will be able to achieve this objective in the new 100,000-seater stadium.

Asked about when the stadium could be ready, Roche replied, “I think when we launched the idea of a new stadium 12 months ago, we did say it would take between four and five years for construction and that’s right.”

“But I think people read that as we might have the stadium ready for 2030. But as you know with a stadium build as complex as the one we are going to enter into, it does take one or two years to get ready for construction, to get the land assembled, the gets the funds in place and to get the planning permission, so that’s the part we are doing right now.”

“We have not named a date for opening but we are on track.”

The United chief made it clear that supporters’ opinions are at the heart of everything they do. She also emphasised the importance of a hostile atmosphere, revealing that the players themselves have told her how crucial this factor is.

Featured image Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

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