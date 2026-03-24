Man United confirm six crucial outcomes from March Fan Forum



Manchester United have outlined the six key conclusions from this month’s Fan Forum.

United have confirmed that fan representatives and senior club officials met at Old Trafford on Thursday 12 March for the third Fans’ Forum of the ongoing campaign.

The Fan Forum is held four times every season to deliberate on the biggest issues affecting supporters.

Here are the six standout takeaways from the most recent meeting.

Supporters’ club tickets

United have announced that 1,000 tickets will be retained exclusively for the official supporters’ clubs for men’s games at Old Trafford next season.

Ticket sanctions

United note that they are undertaking a thorough review of ticket sanctions to ensure the process is as fair as possible and in line with the Premier League’s best practices ahead of the 2026/27 season.

This is being done in conjunction with official fan bodies.

Stadium entry

United have committed to continuing their efforts to improve matchday access at Old Trafford, while also continuing to trial a 25 per cent discount at concourse kiosks.

Ticket data

United state about this, “The club will work with fan reps to plan for the re-introduction of ticket data publishing for home games at Old Trafford next season and in European away ticket collections (should we qualify).”

Premier League mornings live

United have confirmed their attendance for the upcoming Premier League Mornings Live fan festival in Tampa Bay. This will take place between 18 and 19 April.

UWCL fan zone

United Women have so far enjoyed a successful campaign in the Champions League under Marc Skinner. The Reds are set to face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Wednesday 25 March. United will open the International Suite for supporters.

It is free to enter for ticket holders from 16:30 GMT until 19:15 GMT.

The full minutes of the forum and previous meetings can be found here.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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