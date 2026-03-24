Man United shortlist three final candidates to replace Casemiro



Manchester United have reportedly narrowed down their list of potential Casemiro replacements to three midfielders.

Casemiro replacement search

In January, Casemiro announced that he will leave United at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract.

He joined United in August 2022 from Real Madrid in a deal worth around £70m. He quickly became a fan favourite, helping the club finish third and win the Carabao Cup in his maiden season in England.

The Brazilian also played a crucial role as the Red Devils won the FA Cup and reached the final of the Europa League in the subsequent two campaigns. He has been a revelation under caretaker boss Michael Carrick but United still opted to release him, presumably to offload his massive wages off their books.

United’s attention has since shifted to finding Casemiro’s successor. Some of the players believed to be on the club’s radar include Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion).

Others, although the links haven’t been very strong, are Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Ederson (Atalanta), Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) and Ibrahima Sangare (Nottingham Forest).

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United have already opened talks with Guimaraes’ camp. There has been talk that Casemiro has recommended Guimaraes to Newcastle.

However, according to the Daily Mail, a swoop for the Newcastle man is unlikely as he does not feature on United’s three-man shortlist.

United’s shortlist

The newspaper claims, “Manchester United have cut their short-list of midfield targets to replace Casemiro this summer down to three players.”

“Confidential can reveal that Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali, Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton are United’s top contenders to take over from the Brazil star when he leaves Old Trafford at the end of the season.”

“Although United have an interest in Tonali, it’s understood that they would be unlikely to move for his Newcastle team-mate Bruno Guimaraes. Sources have dismissed speculation that talks are at an advanced stage, and Newcastle are said to be determined to keep the Brazilian.”

The Daily Mail note that Manchester City are thought to be frontrunners in the race to secure Anderson’s signature.

That said, it is not a foregone conclusion that United will not explore moves for another midfielder. When asked on X (formerly Twitter) whether Baleba is off the table or could arrive as a second signing, journalist Nathan Salt affirmed the latter.

Latter — Nathan Salt (@NathSalt1) March 24, 2026

Needless to say, it is still early days, and there are likely to be plenty of twists and turns as United step up their midfield pursuit.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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