Mateus Fernandes: Midfield target speaks of Man United star he really wants to emulate



Bruno Fernandes has been nothing short of revolutionary this season, even during Manchester United’s inconsistent spell before Michael Carrick steadied the ship.

The United skipper’s spirited performances, backed by his remarkable numbers: eight goals and 16 assists in 28 league games, have cemented him as one of the Premier League’s most consistent performers.

Praise continues to pour in for Fernandes, and rightly so

It is therefore no surprise that a player like Mateus Fernandes admits he models his game around the United captain.

The West Ham United midfielder, whose impressive exploits for the claret and blue have finally earned him a call-up to the Portuguese national team, sat down with the Portuguese media to reveal how Bruno inspires him.

“I was a little nervous on the first day because I was going to train with players I saw on television and who were role models,” Mateus confessed to Abola, recalling his first impressions with the national team.

Pressed on who his biggest role model was, the 21-year-old was unequivocal:

“The biggest one right now is Bruno [Fernandes] because of the player he already is.

“Back when I was at Sporting, I looked up to him and tried to learn from him. He plays in the same league as me, he has a lot of experience with the national team, and, in the Premier League, I try to watch him a lot. Without a doubt, he stands out.”

Fernandes: a worthy role model

Bruno Fernandes would be any attacking midfielder’s role model, given the way he has bossed games this season. Few can match his influence, but players like Mateus Fernandes can certainly try to emulate him.

Links to the West Ham star

Interestingly, the West Ham talent has already caught United’s eye. Despite the Hammers’ struggles, he has stood out with his exceptional long-passing accuracy, deep-lying playmaking, and relentless tackling.

Carrying the East London outfit in their battle against relegation, Mateus has become indispensable. Yet, if they were to go down, it could hand INEOS a golden opportunity to bring him to Old Trafford.

That said, according to West Ham Zone, any departure from the London Stadium would only be sanctioned for a fee higher than the £42 million they paid Southampton last summer.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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