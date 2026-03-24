Memphis Depay: Former Manchester United man told off for using his phone during Corinthians game

Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay received a telling-off from his coach in a bizarre incident at the end of Corinthians’ fixture against Flamengo at the weekend.

Memphis, now plying his trade in the Brazilian top flight, was caught using his phone during stoppage time of the 1-1 draw, which earned him a few choice words from his coaching team.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, the forward has since explained the incident, which was unfortunately for him caught on camera.

Injury update

Memphis was substituted midway through the first half with an injury, leaving his team to play out the hard-fought draw without him.

The forward made his way to the bench for the second half to support his teammates and has explained his reasons for using his phone at the end of the game.

Posting on X, Memphis said, “Just to clarify, my moment with the phone was purely to communicate with the medical staff in the Netherlands at that moment.

“I came outside to show support to my team, while I could’ve stayed inside the dressing room with the injury. I’m upset with the result of the game as well. We keep working for better days.”

Memphis was quick to put his phone away after being spoken to by his coach, with the extent of his injury yet to be disclosed.

World Cup hopes

The 32-year-old will be hoping to recover for the Netherlands’ double-header against Norway and Ecuador respectively, as Ronald Koeman’s men prepare for the World Cup in the summer.

Memphis is expected to form part of the squad that travels to the US, with the Netherlands considered dark horses for a strong run in the tournament.

It has been over a decade since the winger signed for Manchester United from PSV, with Louis van Gaal expecting to turn Memphis into a star at the Theatre of Dreams.

However, after a fine start, things quickly went south for the player, who left the club after just over 50 appearances, scoring just seven goals.

To his credit, Memphis has gone on to play for Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Lyon before signing for Corinthians in 2024, in a career that promised so much.

The mercurial Dutchman never quite hit the heights his talent could have taken him to, but he will be hoping there is one huge moment left for him in the summer at the World Cup.

Featured image Alex Bierens de Haan via Getty Images

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