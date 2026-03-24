Rudiger: How Maguire could dictate United’s move for Real Madrid defender

Manchester United are reportedly attentive to the contract situation of Real Madrid central defender Antonio Rudiger.

In 2022, United signed the ageing Casemiro from Real Madrid. The Brazilian midfielder is set to part ways with the Red Devils, who are working on bringing in his replacement.

The preference is to sign a younger midfielder this time, as Casemiro’s physical decline has been a major cause for concern at Old Trafford.

However, a report from Italy suggests that United are now considering signing another Real Madrid veteran, although this time on a free transfer.

Manchester United interested in Antonio Rudiger

According to TuttoSport, Manchester United have explored the possibility of signing Antonio Rudiger “in recent weeks”.

Juventus are thought to be the German defender’s strongest suitors, with his former AS Roma coach Luciano Spalletti hoping to reunite with him in Turin.

However, competition from Premier League clubs could hamper Juve’s plans, as they would struggle to match the financial muscle of English teams.

The 33-year-old is expected to depart Real Madrid as a free agent. As such, many clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool, are sensing the opportunity to bring the former Chelsea centre-back, who has won two Champions League trophies, back to England

Juventus following United’s talks with Harry Maguire

The Italian publication suggests United’s pursuit of Rudiger is tied to Harry Maguire‘s future, with the Real defender being viewed as the Englishman’s possible replacement.

The newspaper claims Maguire’s renewal is close to being agreed, with United set to meet with his agents during the international break. His contract is expected to be extended, with only the length of the deal yet to be determined.

The agreement with Maguire would supposedly benefit Juventus, who would then have to compete with one less suitor for Rudiger’s signature.

As such, the Old Lady are keeping an eye on developments at United.

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