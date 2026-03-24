Scott McTominay draws high praise from one of Napoli’s most famous fans

Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is enjoying the form of his life since leaving the club in the summer of 2024.

The Scottish international swapped Manchester for Naples and has found Serie A just to his liking under the guidance of Antonio Conte.

McTominay played a key role in Napoli winning the Scudetto in his first campaign in Italy, scooping the Serie A Player of the Season award in the process.

Jesus claims from famous fan

And, as reported by The Mirror, McTominay has not only won silverware on the pitch but also won his way into the hearts of the Napoli faithful, drawing high praise from one of their most famous supporters.

After his latest match-winning strike against Cagliari at the weekend, Diego Armando Maradona Junior, son of the famous Napoli legend, hailed the Scot for his impact on the club.

“After my father, McTominay is the most decisive player in the history of Napoli. We had God at Napoli in the form of Diego, but for me McTominay is Jesus. He is a completely fundamental player,” he said.

No doubt McTominay has proved to be a huge coup for Napoli, who secured just their second title since Maradona led them to glory in 1990, and these words will only add to his profile that is growing by the week in Naples.

Given his exploits in Italy, debate has raged over whether United made a mistake in selling the 29-year-old, with the Old Trafford side still struggling to bridge the gap between themselves and the top of the Premier League.

Old Trafford return improbable

However, it was clear at the time that the midfielder wasn’t aiding the team in their quest to return to the top, and the pace and physicality of Italian football better suit his qualities.

McTominay has also been in form for his country since leaving Old Trafford, but the pressure of playing for Manchester United did look to weigh too heavily on his shoulders.

However, everyone connected with the club will always wish the academy graduate all the success in the world as he continues to make his mark on the continent.

Ironically, Manchester United will be looking to upgrade their options in the middle of the park in the summer, with Casemiro’s exit confirmed and Manuel Ugarte likely to also seek pastures new.

However, despite rumours, it is surely unlikely United will turn to their former player, with Premier League-proven stars at the top of the priority list.

Nottingham Forest’s Elliott Anderson and Newcastle’s’ Sandro Tonali are two names hotly linked with improving United’s options, with McTominay hoping to extend his trophy haul with Napoli.

Conte’s side are currently unlikely to defend their Scudetto crown this season, sitting seven points behind leaders Inter in third place, but will be eyeing up a return to the top next term with McTominay at the forefront of their side.

Featured image Timothy Rogers via Getty Images

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