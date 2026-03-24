“Seemed like it was all over”: Hojlund makes honest Man United admission



Rasmus Hojlund has made a frank confession about his time at Manchester United amidst his revival in Italy with Napoli.

New lease of life

Hojlund has enjoyed significantly improved fortunes since leaving United last summer and sealing a season-long loan switch to Napoli.

He struggled to have an impact at Old Trafford, having joined the club from Atalanta in August 2023. United forked out an initial fee of £64 million plus £8 million in add-ons. Handed the responsibility of leading the line for the Red Devils, he struggled with the burden, managing only four Premier League goals last season.

The Dane managed just 26 goals in 95 appearances across all competitions for United.

He has already notched 13 goals and two assists across Serie A and the Champions League for Napoli. Hojlund has emerged as a key player for the Partenopei, who are obligated to make his stay a permanent one if they secure Champions League qualification.

Napoli have seen enough from Hojlund to be convinced and they are all but expected to keep him.

The 23-year-old spoke to TV2 in his native Denmark and admitted that his time at United was not easy. He thanked Napoli for giving him the platform to rebuild his confidence and get his career back on track.

Hojlund’s remarks

Hojlund said, “In Naples, I rediscovered the joy of playing football. It seemed like it was all over, even in Denmark.”

“But I never gave up and always believed in it.”

He continued, “You can’t always be at your best. I know I still have a lot of work to do and improve. I’m very self-critical about this. Now in Denmark they say I’m back at the centre of the project because I’m working and scoring a lot more.”

Reflecting on his United spell, Hojlund divulged, “If you look at my last spells at Manchester, I didn’t do well, I’m aware of that, but a lot has changed now. I’ve grown more.”

“I’ve always worked hard, and you can’t judge a striker only by his final moments and his ability to score. In football, there are ups and downs; it’s part of the journey.”

“The important thing is to always stay on top of things, as I have done, without letting the media influence you.”

Hojlund appears to have made his peace with the end of his United career, a development that bodes well for the English giants as they stand to recoup funds from his departure.

Featured image Francesco Pecoraro via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social