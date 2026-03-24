Video: Man United issue major fitness update on Patrick Dorgu



Manchester United have provided a big update on the fitness of Patrick Dorgu.

Injured

Dorgu has been sidelined since January, having suffered an injury during the thrilling 3-2 victory over Arsenal, in Michael Carrick’s second game in charge as caretaker boss.

Dorgu scored United’s second goal of the contest, combining brilliantly with Bruno Fernandes before firing a powerful effort into the back of the net, well past the reach of a helpless David Raya.

However, shortly after, he pulled up with an issue that forced Carrick to take him off. The Dane had also got on the score sheet in the previous game, against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

In Dorgu’s absence, Carrick has turned to Matheus Cunha to assume the left-wing role.

It took Cunha a while to grow into the role, but he now looks completely at home in it. His showing in last week’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth was arguably his best for United.

Cunha won the penalty from which the Red Devils took the lead in a dramatic contest at the Vitality Stadium.

Earlier on Tuesday, United provided an update on Dorgu’s fitness.

Dorgu injury update

United said, “Manchester United winger Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu is leaving no stone unturned as he continues to work hard on his rehabilitation.”

“While Patrick’s injury was an unfortunate setback, the Denmark international has maintained a positive mindset and he is working diligently with the club’s medical staff at Carrington.”

“Although there is no timeframe on Patrick’s recovery, he is working carefully with a view to returning this season.”

The club released a video and pictures of Dorgu undertaking drills at the training complex.

Patrick's putting in work 🔋 Take a behind-the-scenes look at our no.13's rehab routine ⤵️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 24, 2026

Setbacks are set-ups for comebacks 👊 pic.twitter.com/pifDsNQg1B — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 24, 2026

United have seven games left to play, starting with the home game vs. Leeds United at Old Trafford on 13 April.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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