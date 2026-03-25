Alphonso Davies: Major update emerges on United target’s future

Manchester United have to consider succession plans for Luke Shaw, who is already on the wrong side of 30. The English left-back is enjoying the season of his life at the moment and has started every game in the Premier League this campaign.

Shaw has endured an injury-riddled stay at Old Trafford since arriving in the summer of 2014, but his fitness issues appear to be behind him at the moment. The Englishman has appeared 31 times in the league this season, registering one assist, but his contract expires in just over a year.

The Red Devils signed Patrick Dorgu in January 2025 to strengthen the full-back position. However, his recent success in a more attacking role under caretaker manager Michael Carrick has raised doubts about his suitability at left-back.

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that United have identified Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies as an possible long-term replacement for Shaw.

One of Europe’s finest

Davies is among the finest left-backs in European football and has long been admired at the Theatre of Dreams. The Canadian, however, has endured a difficult campaign so far with the Bavarians, spending most of his time on the sidelines with various injuries.

Davies missed the start of the season with an ACL injury but has struggled to stay fit after recovering from the issue. He has registered just 13 appearances in all competitions this campaign, picking up two assists, and is currently out with a hamstring strain.

Alphonso Davies Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Bundesliga 8 4 - 1 1 - - 357' UEFA Champions League 4 0 - 1 - - - 79' DFB-Pokal 1 1 - - - - - 90' Total 13 5 - 2 1 - - 526'

Davies signed a new deal in February last year that keeps him at the Allianz Arena until 2030, but that has not ended speculation regarding his future. Recent reports suggest that the Bundesliga champions are ready to part ways with the 25 year old this summer, and an update on the situation has now emerged.

United offered chance to sign Davies

According to TEAMtalk, intermediaries have offered United as well as Liverpool the chance to secure Davies’ signature this summer. The report states: “Alphonso Davies has been offered to a host of Premier League clubs, TEAMtalk can reveal, with intermediaries actively sounding out potential interest, holding talks with Manchester United, Liverpool, and several other top English sides.”

The report adds that Real Madrid, who also courted him last year, are keeping a close eye on the Canadian’s situation, as are Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, the Premier League appears to be the likeliest destination, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City also approached by intermediaries.

Bayern are not actively looking to offload the player, although they remain open to the possibility of his departure. The report adds: “We understand that Bayern Munich are not actively pushing Canadian international Davies towards the exit door, despite being potentially open to a sale for the right price.”

“Sources close to the Bundesliga champions insist the club remain relaxed about his future, with no formal decision taken to sell. Instead, Davies’ situation is described as being under ongoing evaluation. His recent contract extension, combined with his age and elite-level pedigree, means any potential transfer would command a significant fee.”

“As a result, should talks progress into something more concrete, the Premier League is currently viewed as the most likely destination, should he leave Munich anytime soon.”

Final Thoughts

The chance to sign Davies could be too tempting for United to ignore, but they must be wary of the player’s recent injury woes. Instead, the Red Devils could consider a move for Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall, who is reportedly on their radar.

Featured image Sebastian Widmann via Getty Images

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