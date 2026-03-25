Antonee Robinson: Liverpool hand major boost to United in race for Fulham star

Manchester United are in the market for a new left-back amid concerns over Luke Shaw’s fitness and his ability to contribute going forward.

Shaw was a regular starter under Ruben Amorim and interim head coach Michael Carrick has also relied upon the Englishman. Over the years, the 30-year-old has evolved into a solid defender, making brilliant use of his body and positional awareness.

However, the injury-prone England international has lost his pace and is no longer the marauding full-back he once was. As such, United are exploring the market for a new left-back to add some flair and width in the final third.

Liverpool out of Antonee Robinson race

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Manchester United are “serious” about signing Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson.

At the time, the report stated the USMNT star wanted to join Liverpool and play at Anfield instead.

However, Football Insider now claim that Liverpool have backed out of the race for Robinson, who has spent six seasons at Fulham.

The report states: “Sources have now indicated that he is seen as being too old to fit in with their current transfer model.”

Furthermore, it is expected that Fulham would not consider selling their star player, who racked up 10 assists in the Premier League last term, on the cheap during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United keen on Antonee Robinson

United, however, have identified Robinson as a target to come in and bolster their defence and are “ready to finally secure” a deal for the pacey left-back.

The 28-year-old is considered one of the Premier League’s best players in his position. He is a strong runner both in and out of possession and is capable of delivering dangerous balls into the box.

With Patrick Dorgu expected to be handed a more advanced role and Tyrell Malacia out of contract at the end of the season, the left-back area is sticking out like a sore thumb at Old Trafford.

Robinson is not the only left-sided defender United are monitoring. It is understood the Red Devils’ shortlist of targets features Arsenal sensation Myles Lewis-Skelly, Crystal Palace full-back Tyrick Mitchell, and RB Leipzig star David Raum.

However, Robinson is believed to be “a clear candidate to step into Old Trafford ahead of next season.”

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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