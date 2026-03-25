Benjamin Sesko: Dimitar Berbatov makes bold claim about United ace

Benjamin Sesko’s recent form has highlighted why Manchester United spent a small fortune on his signature last summer. The Red Devils were looking for an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund, who had endured a poor 2024/25 campaign.

The Premier League giants saw off stiff competition to win the race for the Slovenian’s signature, while the Dane ended up joining Napoli on a season-long loan with a purchase obligation. However, Sesko endured a slow start to life at the Theatre of Dreams, managing just two goals in 17 appearances under former head coach Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese’s departure, however, unshackled the 22 year old, who has since registered eight goals in his last 11 appearances.

Benjamin Sesko Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 26 13 9 1 2 - 1,334' FA Cup 1 1 1 - - - 90' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - - 90' Total 28 15 10 1 2 - 1,514'

United have been firing on all cylinders under Carrick and now sit third in the Premier League table after 31 games, with a top-four finish within reach. Central to their rise has been a red-hot Sesko, whose form has also impressed former Red Devils striker Dimitar Berbatov.

Sesko bringing fear factor back to Old Trafford

Speaking recently on the Inside Carrington podcast, Berbatov insisted that the slow start has helped Sesko find his feet at the Theatre of Dreams. He said: “He has all the qualities right now, everything in this moment is working well with him. I hope it continues in this way. I think, right now, things are getting good for him and things are working out slowly for him.”

“But I prefer it like this. I want him to slowly, but surely, get that confidence, get the goals, which they are both connected. When you get the goals, you get confidence. He is finding his position into the team but, even if he is on the bench, the sign of him coming onto the pitch now brings that threat and that fear factor in the opposition and it brings the goals.”

“It’s very good, seeing him getting off the bench, sometimes scoring goals. Starting and scoring goals. To be honest, I don’t care what type of goals he scores, as long as the ball hits the back of the net. Until you bring that confidence in, you know, when you step onto the pitch, that goals are guaranteed.”

The Bulgarian registered 56 goals and 27 assists in 149 appearances across competitions for United. The former striker also revealed last month that on Carrick’s behest, he had spoken with Sesko regarding his positioning and decision-making in the box.

High praise for recent performances

Berbatov went on to heap praise on the entire team, revealing his delight at the recent performances. He said: “I think the team is playing really, really good football. And I mean it’s a joy to watch. Every time, it’s like okay, we can do more, because we are in third place now, if I’m not mistaken, so here we go.”

“I think [it’s] the whole team, as a team, it’s easy to point to say this guy or that player and you can easily say Bruno [Fernandes], Casemiro, Sesko, with the goals he’s scoring, [Matheus] Cunha.”

“It’s everybody, it’s not going to be fair to the whole team. As a team, all of a sudden, they are playing for each other. Like, if you look left, look back, look forwards, you want to play for yourself and for the team. They get that synchronisation on the pitch. That is pure joy now, when I’m watch I’m like ‘oh my God’. Keep going, guys!”

“The assists from Bruno, the goals from Sesko, the fire from Casemiro to get the ball. The defending, as well, has improved. Everything right now is flowing, free flowing, and I hope, until the end of the season, we are going to get more of this.”

Final Thoughts

United’s goalscoring output has significantly improved this season after investing over £200 million in the attack last summer. Fans will hope that Sesko can be the long-term solution to their troubled No. 9 position.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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