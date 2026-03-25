Bruno Fernandes: How United plan to replace their captain after big-money offer

Bruno Fernandes has become a cornerstone of yet another Manchester United manager’s system.

Fernandes was inarguably Ruben Amorim’s most reliable player, impressing as a box-to-box midfielder. Under Michael Carrick, the Portuguese maestro has returned to his preferred number 10 role and is now chasing the Premier League record for most assists in a season.

United are searching for a permanent manager ahead of next season and it is far from guaranteed that their captain would want to be part of a new project all over again.

Significant offer for Bruno Fernandes

Last year, Bruno Fernandes revealed that Manchester United were open to parting ways with him amid interest from Saudi Arabia. He ultimately decided to stay after intervention from Ruben Amorim.

According to Talksport, Fernandes was “very close to leaving” United for the Saudi Pro League a year ago and “he is believed to be seriously considering heading for the exit.”

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 28 8 16 3 – 2438' FA Cup 1 - 1 90' EFL Cup 1 – – – – 45' Total 30 8 17 3 – 2573'

It is understood that Saudi’s big-money offer remains on the table. Furthermore, the 31-year-old also has a release clause of £57 million that can be triggered by top European clubs.

United’s hierarchy have made a major U-turn, as they are now “determined to fight to keep” Fernandes at Old Trafford.

“In order to achieve that they may have to give him a new contract and hike up his wages,” the report adds.

Morgan Gibbs-White identified as possible replacement

It is further claimed Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White is one potential replacement if Fernandes does leave in the summer.

The fearless Englishman, known for his dribbling ability and decisiveness in the final third, has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most versatile and prolific attackers. The attacking midfielder has 11 goals and five assists to his name in a Forest side battling relegation.

Gibbs-White has both the mentality and the quality needed to fill Fernandes‘ void to a reasonable degree.

However, any deal for Gibbs-White is not going to be cheap, as his contract allegedly includes a release clause allowing him to move to a Champions League qualifying club for a fee in the region of £80m.

Featured image Alex Pantling via Getty Images

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