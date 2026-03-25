Carlos Baleba: Man United’s decisive plan for Brighton dynamo emerges

Manchester United and Manchester City might find themselves locking horns for multiple midfielders in the summer.

The Manchester clubs appear to be keen on overhauling their respective midfields, as both sides have struggled to dominate matches on a consistent basis this term.

Both clubs have been widely reported to be interested in signing Elliot Anderson, but it is City who are believed to be in the driving seat for the Nottingham Forest gem.

However, now Pep Guardiola’s men might frustrate their neighbours in the race for Baleba’s signature as well.

Premier League trio following Carlos Baleba

According to Sky Sports, Carlos Baleba is on Manchester City’s list this summer, with Arsenal also being “mentioned in some quarters”.

However, Manchester United remain the strongest suitors for Baleba, who was their top midfield target in January.

The report states: “Sky Sports News revealed in the winter window that they had made an inquiry with Brighton about how much it would cost to get him but they baulked at the £100m quote.”

Ahead of the summer, United hope that the valuation of the dynamic midfielder, who is known for his ball-carrying and front-foot defending, will not be “as steep this time”.

Manchester United determined to sign Carlos Baleba swiftly

It is claimed United would like to “make a statement signing, preferably in midfield, before the World Cup begins, and simultaneously as they announce their next permanent head coach.”

Accordingly, they are “very interested” in trying to sign Baleba before the World Cup if they can.

Carlos Baleba Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 25 18 – – 5 – 1,288' EFL Cup 3 2 – – 1 – 167' FA Cup 1 1 – – 1 – 62' Total 29 21 – – 7 – 1,517'

The 22-year-old Cameroon international is viewed as an “ideal No 6-type midfielder” by United, who expect him to fill the void set to be left by the departing Casemiro.

Joao Gomes is also on United’s shortlist and may move up the list if the Mancunians are unable to land preferred targets. The Brazilian is “almost certain” to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Featured image Ryan Pierse via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social