Casemiro: Inter Milan make key decision over pursuit of United ace

Casemiro is in the final few months of his contract with Manchester United and he has already announced that he will leave this summer. The Brazilian has been excellent of late under caretaker manager Michael Carrick, prompting talk of a possible contract extension.

The Red Devils are gearing up for a massive summer transfer window, where the focus is likely to be in the middle of the park. The English giants are third in the league table after 31 games and look set to return to the Champions League next season.

United are subsequently preparing to upgrade the squad over the summer to help fight on four fronts next campaign. With Casemiro expected to leave, the Red Devils are now in the market for an able replacement who can fill the Brazilian’s shoes.

Indispensable for United this season

United abandoned former head coach Ruben Amorim’s controversial 3-4-3 system after his abrupt departure in January this year. Casemiro was an assured presence alongside Bruno Fernandes in the two-man midfield pivot under Amorim for the first half of the campaign.

When United switched to a 4-2-3-1 system under Carrick, Kobbie Mainoo was stationed as the Brazilian’s new partner, but it did not impact his performances. Instead, the 34 year old played a key role in the Red Devils’ recent rise under Carrick, helping them pick up seven wins and two draws in the last 10 Premier League games.

Casemiro has scored seven goals and set up two more in 30 appearances in all competitions this season, all but two of which have been starts.

Casemiro Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 29 28 7 2 8 1 2,148' FA Cup 1 0 - - - - 11' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 30 28 7 2 8 1 2,159'

The Brazilian’s ability to snuff out danger and shield the back four has been indispensable for the team of late. However, Casemiro has also been a force in the final third, especially from set pieces.

Recent reports have subsequently suggested that the English giants are considering the veteran midfielder’s extension, albeit on reduced terms. Meanwhile, there has also been talk of interest from Juventus and AC Milan, and it now appears that another Serie A club has joined the race.

Inter Milan want Casemiro

According to Globo Esporte, Inter Milan have entered the race to sign Casemiro for free this summer. The report adds that there is also interest in the veteran midfielder’s services from the Middle East as well as the US.

The Brazilian’s entourage are considering their options carefully, as they are aware that the next contract could be the last big deal of his career. Casemiro is one of the highest earners at the Theatre of Dreams, which is perhaps why United are reluctant to hand him an extension.

Understandably, the Brazilian will have to take a pay cut to secure a move to Italy, as the Nerazzurri lack the finances to match his €18 million net salary. GOAL points out that Inter president Beppe Marotta specialises in signing free agents, and adds that any club looking to sign the experienced midfielder may have to agree to a two-year deal worth €5-6 million per year.

Final Thoughts

Casemiro’s vast experience could help any incoming midfielder this summer, but unless an agreement can be reached for a reduced contract, a stay appears unlikely. A move to Serie A, meanwhile, could tempt the Brazilian, as it would enable him to continue his stay in European football.

Featured image Ryan Pierse via Getty Images

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