JJ Gabriel’s spot in prestigious global wonderkid list emerges



Manchester United starlet JJ Gabriel has earned a spot in an elite ranking of world football’s best and brightest teenage wonderkids.

Rising star

Arguably, no United talent at Carrington is generating as much hype and excitement right now as the mercurial Gabriel.

He debuted for United’s academy last year and became the youngest-ever player to appear for the Under-18s at 14, netting two goals against Leeds United.

Gabriel is enjoying a fine season with the Under-18s. He has notched a mind-blowing 21 goals in 23 appearances. The youngster has trained with the first team on multiple occasions, and had it not been for age restrictions, he may well have already made his debut.

Michael Carrick recently hailed Gabriel’s potential, while also calling for some restraint as he is still young and finding his feet in professional football.

Gabriel has been rumoured to be on the radar of some of Europe’s heavyweights, including Barcelona and Real Madrid. It’s believed a United exit was on the cards last summer but United, led by director of football Jason Wilcox, made a successful push to keep him.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Gabriel is set to be included in the Red Devils’ pre-season squad, potentially preparing him for a first-team role next season.

As the anticipation over Gabriel builds, GOAL have named him the 50th best teenage wonderkid in world football.

Gabriel earns spot

GOAL have released their annual NXGN list, which ranks the world’s top teenage talents in men’s and women’s football.

This year’s men’s edition features 21 different nationalities and clubs from 17 different countries. It includes teenagers who have already established themselves at some of the biggest clubs in the world, like Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Lennart Karl of Bayern Munich.

Gabriel’s place on the list is even more remarkable given he has only featured at Under-18s level.

GOAL say about the United gem, “The son of former Ireland international Joe O’Cearuill, Gabriel was nicknamed ‘Kid Messi’ when a video of him showing off his skills went viral, and he certainly has the talent to have a similar impact at Old Trafford as the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner did at Camp Nou.”

Yamal has been ranked first, with Estevao (Chelsea), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid) and Karl rounding up the top five.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social