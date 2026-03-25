Julia Zigiotti: Man United Women star warns her side ahead of huge test

Manchester United Women are preparing to face Bayern Munich tonight in the Champions League.

They will go into the match with confidence after a last-gasp victory over Everton at the weekend.

United were also convincing last time out in Europe when they defeated Atletico Madrid 5-0 on aggregate in the previous round.

Julia Zigiotti Olme has had a strong debut season for United and moved from tonight’s opponents, Bayern Munich, in the summer.

Therefore, she will know better than most the threat that the Germans will carry to United’s hopes of making it to the final four of Europe’s elite competition.

Bayern test

Speaking to the media in the club’s pre-match press conference, she gave her thoughts on the upcoming tie.

The Swede was asked to explain what United will need to do when facing a daunting task like Bayern Munich.

She explained, “we have to be at our best. Stay compact defensively but also play our game. We’re a good team with good players — we can hurt them.”

Zigiotti also warned her teammates that “we can’t just see them as a big name. It’s a 90-minute game — we just need to do what we do best.”

A dream

The midfielder was then asked to describe what it will feel like to take to the field at Old Trafford in a European knockout match.

She answered, “it’s a dream come true. We’re making history every game — we just want to keep pushing and show our best.”

Melvine Malard

Finally, she was asked to give her opinion on her teammate’s fine form this season, and she replied, “she’s brilliant — on and off the pitch. She can take players on, shoot from distance, and score in the box. She lifts the whole team.”

Julia Zigiotti career stats

Club Games Goals Bollstanas SK 46 17 AIK 23 5 Hammarby 63 23 BK Hacken 91 22 Brigthon 65 6 Bayern Munich 25 1 Man United 35 5

Source: Wikipedia

Featured i9mage Michael Campanella via Getty Images

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