Lewis Hall: Newcastle respond to rising interest in United target

Manchester United are expected to focus on the midfield this summer, but they are also likely to consider reinforcements in other areas of the pitch. The Red Devils have regained their mojo under caretaker manager Michael Carrick, who took charge in January.

The English manager has swept away the doom and gloom of former head coach Ruben Amorim’s 14-month tenure and has taken the club to third in the Premier League table after 31 games. While qualification for next season’s Champions League is now a real possibility, recent games have suggested that the current squad may not be ready to play two games a week.

United have managed one win in their last three games in the league, and one area where the team looks a little light right now is the left-back role. Luke Shaw has been in resurgent form this season, starting every game in the Premier League, but the English giants lack proper cover for the position.

Tyrell Malacia is expected to leave, and Patrick Dorgu was outstanding in an advanced role before his unfortunate injury. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that the Red Devils have identified Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall as an option to strengthen the position.

Premier League-proven target

Hall is a product of Chelsea’s academy and broke into the senior side in the 2022/23 campaign. However, after failing to cement a place in the starting XI, the player moved to St. James’ Park on loan, with a purchase obligation, in the summer of 2023.

That decision has turned out to be a masterstroke, with Hall emerging as one of the best in his position in the league and even breaking into the England squad. The 21 year old’s pace, technical ability and attacking desire have already turned heads across the country.

This season, Hall has registered one goal and two assists in 41 appearances for the Magpies across all competitions, 31 of which have been starts.

Lewis Hall Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 24 19 1 1 4 - 1,753' UEFA Champions League 10 6 - 1 - - 648' FA Cup 3 2 - - - - 231' EFL Cup 3 3 - - - - 196' Premier League 2 1 1 - - 1 - 90' Total 41 31 1 2 5 - 2,918'

The player fits United’s recent youth-centric transfer policy and has the ability to become Shaw’s heir at the Theatre of Dreams. However, it now appears that prising him away from Cathedral on the Hill could be next to impossible.

Newcastle will not consider Hall exit

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle have no desire to offload Hall at the moment. The report states: “Newcastle United have no intention of allowing Lewis Hall to leave the club this summer, despite Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United all showing interest in the full-back, TEAMtalk understands.”

“Despite the growing speculation, Newcastle remain relaxed about the situation. The club are fully aware of the interest being generated, but crucially, there is no indication that Hall or his representatives are agitating for a move away from St James’ Park.”

“However, uncertainty surrounding Newcastle’s push for European qualification is expected to keep transfer rumours bubbling.”

The report adds that Hall remains settled at St James’ Park and is not looking to leave either. It states: “The player himself appears completely happy with life on Tyneside. Hall’s father, Colin, is a lifelong Newcastle supporter and the left-back has said it ‘means everything’ to play in the black and white, so his connection to the club runs deep.”

Hall is under contract until 2029, so the Magpies are under no pressure to let him go.

Final Thoughts

Hall has the ability to hit a higher gear and also has the Premier League experience that United have desired in recent signings. As such, one can expect the Red Devils to keep a close eye on how the Englishman’s situation unfolds at Newcastle.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social