Home » Man United and Casemiro strike agreement over contract detail

Man United and Casemiro strike agreement over contract detail

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Casemiro


Manchester United and Casemiro reportedly reached an agreement over a clause in his contract that would have had significant consequences.

Exit guaranteed

In January, Casemiro announced that he will part ways with United at the end of the season once his terms expire.

He joined United in the summer of 2022 from Real Madrid. United paid £70m to secure his services, having missed out on Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Despite being somewhat consistent, Casemiro has been a key player for the Red Devils. He helped United finish in third place and win the Carabao Cup in his maiden season in England. He was instrumental as the club won the FA Cup and reached the Europa League final in the subsequent two campaigns.

The Brazilian is enjoying a revival under Michael Carrick, leading to calls for United to reverse course and keep him for at least another year.

But it’s understood that United have no intention of making a U-turn on Casemiro’s future. This has now been confirmed by the Manchester Evening News, who also note that a clause which would have automatically triggered his one-year extension was torn up following an agreement between the club and the player.

Agreement reached

The Manchester Evening News reports, “The 34-year-old had a clause in his deal that would have led to a one-year extension if he started 35 Premier League fixtures in his final season at the club, a tally that he remains on course to reach.”

“But the Manchester Evening News understands that the club and Casemiro reached an agreement in January to waive the clause during talks to formally announce that he would be leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season.”

The five-time Champions League winner was informed by club chiefs earlier in the season that he would be released.

Casemiro has started the last 14 games. Had an agreement not been struck, United would have faced the prospect of deliberately benching him, potentially introducing him only as a substitute, just to avoid reaching 35 starts.

Both the club and the player felt that such a step was not necessary.

Interestingly, the report says that Casemiro is closing in on agreeing terms to seal a move to an unnamed club.

Featured image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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