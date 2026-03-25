Man United confirm Fernandes, Cunha and Casemiro battle for top accolade



Manchester United have announced that Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Casemiro are all vying to win a prestigious club award amidst their brilliant performances this month.

Super trio

Fernandes has been a key player for United since Michael Carrick was named interim head coach in December last year.

The skipper enjoyed an excellent March, registering two goals and four assists in the four appearances he made. Fernandes’ two assists against Aston Villa saw him surpass iconic midfielder David Beckham to become the United player with the most assists in a single Premier League season (16).

He also netted a penalty against Villa and repeated the feat in last week’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

The Portugal international set up Casemiro with a fine free-kick delivery for United’s only goal in the 2-1 loss to Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Meanwhile, Cunha has raised his game on the left wing in recent weeks, appearing to have adapted to the demands of the role.

The summer signing won penalties against both Palace and Bournemouth. He also produced a sublime finish in the 3-1 triumph over Aston Villa, restoring the lead and paving the way for a commanding victory.

Finally, Casemiro broke the deadlock in the meeting with Unai Emery’s men with a header – a feat he also managed vs. Newcastle in Tyneside, although it didn’t count for too much at the end of the day.

His experience was valuable in the wins against Palace and Villa.

Award on the line

United have confirmed that Fernandes, Cunha and Casemiro are competing to claim the Player of the Month award for March.

There were nominations for Senne Lammens, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire and Benjamin Sesko, but they narrowly missed out.

United will announce the winner on Friday.

The Red Devils return to action on April 13, when they host arch-rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Featured image Jan Kruger via Getty Images

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