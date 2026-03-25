Home » Man United defender Ayden Heaven handed fantastic England boost

Man United defender Ayden Heaven handed fantastic England boost

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Ayden Heaven and Cunha


Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven’s progress was rewarded with a major boost today, a new report has revealed.

Growing in stature

Heaven joined United in February last year from Premier League rivals Arsenal. He put pen to paper on a contract running through 2029 with an option for an extra year.

The 19-year-old impressed under now-sacked head coach Ruben Amorim, who didn’t shy away from handing him first-team minutes. However, an injury early into his United career somewhat disrupted Heaven’s progress just as he seemed to be picking up serious momentum.

But his playing time picked up in the final weeks of Amorim’s tenure.

He has yet to break into Michael Carrick’s plans, but will be hoping that Harry Maguire’s suspension in the next game against Leeds United and Matthijs de Ligt’s continued absence due to a back injury finally translates into a first start for him under the caretaker boss.

Heaven has managed 14 Premier League appearances so far this season.

The defender was called up by Neil Ryan to England’s Under-20s group ahead of their fixture with Italy in Rome during the ongoing March international break.

According to Sky Sports journalists Danyal Khan and Rob Dorsett, Heaven was invited to train with the England first team today (Wednesday, March 25).

Heaven’s England lift

Khan wrote on X, “Excl: Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven trained with the England first-team for the first time today.”

“Heaven, who is part of the England’s U20 squad, was one of at least three players asked to join the first-team training session to help support Thomas Tuchel’s side as they continue to prepare for on Uruguay this Friday.”

“This is regular practice with the men’s side and Heaven is still expected to travel with the U20s as they take on Italy on Friday.”

“Will be a boost for Heaven as he looks to break into Michael’s Carrick side after the international break – impressed towards the end of Amorim’s tenure.”

The experience will undoubtedly have been a major positive for Heaven, who is still finding his feet at the highest level of professional football. A massive talent, he has impressed with his physicality and composure on the ball.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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