Yan Diomande: United’s transfer trick to win race for Bundesliga breakout star



By the end of last season, it was obvious which positions Manchester United needed to strengthen. A move for the perfect number ten for head coach Ruben Amorim’s project sat at the top of the transfer agenda at M16.

One player widely seen as ideal for that role was Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha. Cunha enjoyed a revolutionary 2024–25 season, bossing the Premier League with his ability to unlock even the tightest defences.

He was a joy to watch, delivering spirited performances backed by brilliant numbers: 15 goals and six assists.

Cunha transfer masterstroke

Top Premier League clubs chased him, yet United won the race with a strategic move.

Towards the end of last season, INEOS had already set the wheels in motion. They acted with haste and determination to secure his services, leaving rivals no time to mount their own charm offensives and lure the Samba star away.

That relentless push paid off. United landed one of the finest number tens the league has to offer, and what a masterstroke it proved to be. Cunha has been a massive hit in United colours.

United eye Yan Diomande

According to Sky Sports’ Danyal Khan, Old Trafford chiefs now aim to repeat the Cunha trick with Bundesliga breakout star Yan Diomande.

Khan reports:

“RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is high on Man United’s list as they search for a left-winger this summer.

“Reported in January, the club had been monitoring Diomande, but United could move early in the summer as he’s believed to be attracting interest around Europe, plus seen to have a high ceiling at just 19 years old.”

United released all of their natural left-wingers—Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho—and reverted to a winger system. They now have no choice but to prioritise a left-winger signing this summer.

And who better than arguably the finest young winger in Europe right now: Diomande.

One of the best

Diomande has emerged as an explosive, two-footed winger who combines blistering pace with elite one-v-one dribbling and a relentless work rate. He cuts inside to create consistent goal-scoring opportunities and carries the kind of threat and trickery that give Premier League right-backs nightmares.

Dream United attack

Diomande on the left, Bryan Mbeumo or Amad Diallo on the right, with Benjamin Sesko spearheading United’s frontline—movies would be made about that attack.

If United move early again, wrapping up the deal before Europe’s elite close in, they could pull off another transfer masterstroke by securing one of the continent’s finest young wingers.

Feature image Boris Streubel via Getty Images

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