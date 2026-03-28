Anthony Martial: Former Man United star’s career takes new nosedive

Former Manchester United star Anthony Martial has found himself in hot water with his new club, Monterrey, in Mexico.

Post-United career

The French star joined Manchester United from AS Monaco in the summer of 2015.

He would end up playing for the Red Devils 317 times and scoring 90 goals for the team.

Martial left the club in 2023 on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract.

The striker moved to AEK Athens, but after only one season, he signed for Mexican side Monterrey.

It has been far from plain sailing for the former Golden Boy winner.

He has only managed one goal in 21 matches for the Mexicans, as he has struggled to adapt to the league.

From bad to worse

The Sun newspaper now reports that he is in further trouble with his new side.

The paper states that, “Anthony Martial has been banished from first-team training and forced to work alone following a touchline strop during a league clash.”

The punishment is a result of Martial reacting angrily after being overlooked as a substitute option in Monterrey’s latest match.

Reportedly, the “French forward was left fuming when a youngster was brought on ahead of him during their clash with Chivas de Guadalajara.”

The incident occurred in the 74th minute with Monterrey 0-3 down, and when Joaquin Moxica entered the pitch, Martial was clearly expecting to be called on.

Consequently, boss Nicolas Sanchez has asked the former United forward to train away from the rest of the group for the time being. Logically, Martial may be unlikely to play a part in their next fixture against Atletico de San Luis.

Anthony Martial Monterrey season stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 21 1 3 831

Source: transfermarkt.com

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