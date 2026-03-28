David Beckham gives honest take on Michael Carrick’s United stint



Manchester United legend David Beckham has hailed the progress Michael Carrick has overseen at the club since he was named caretaker boss.

On the rise

Carrick has transformed United’s fortunes since he was appointed as Ruben Amorim’s temporary replacement in December last year.

He has taken charge of 10 Premier League games, winning seven, drawing two and losing just one. Under Carrick, the Red Devils have adopted an attractive, attack-oriented and front-footed brand of football that has fans dreaming of a return to the Champions League.

At present, United sit in third place in the table, one point above Aston Villa in fourth and six points adrift of Manchester City.

United appear to be firmly on course to return to Europe’s most prestigious competition, with Carrick deserving most of the credit. There have been growing calls for him to be given the job on a permanent basis. His chances were boosted after it recently emerged that Luis Enrique, who was seen as his primary competitor, is set to commit his long-term future to Paris Saint-Germain.

Beckham spoke on talkSPORT and gave his verdict on Carrick and what he has achieved so far in the Old Trafford dugout.

Beckham’s Carrick verdict

The former England captain said when asked whether he was surprised by the turnaround, “I must admit the last few months have been a lot more comfortable than the last ten years, to be honest. It’s been tough over that time.”

“But I think Michael’s got experience. I think he’s got a calmness about him that he’s brought into the club. He knows the club. He knows the players. He knows the way Man United play and the way Man United should play.”

Beckham continued, “And I’ve always liked Michael as a coach. When you look at him, there’s a calmness. On the side of the pitch, there’s, I don’t want to say elegance because I’m not sure that’s the right thing to say, but there’s an elegance in the way he is, whether it’s the way he celebrates, whether it’s the way he gets angry.”

“All of those things are important in a manager.”

“I think that the way he’s got the team and brought the team together has been incredible. I think as a United fan, it’s exactly what we needed.”

United are next in action on 13 April when they host arch-rivals Leeds United.

Featured image Warren Little via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social