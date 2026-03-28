Evan Ndicka: Man United locked in fierce battle for commanding Serie A defender



Manchester United continue to be linked with centre backs such as Murillo, Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven ahead of the summer transfer window.

While a defensive signing may not be a current transfer priority, it is a move Ineos could ultimately pursue.

One can understand why another centre-back might be brought in. After all, losing Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof without replacements, combined with injury issues for Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, and Lisandro Martínez this season, is reason enough to sign an experienced centre-back.

While Romero, Murillo, and Van de Ven offer strong options, the club is keeping their options wide open.

Ndicka on Man United’s radar

As per Caught Offside, the Red Devils also have their eyes on AS Roma’s left-footed centre-back Evan Ndicka.

Ndicka has put together another incredible league campaign with Roma. His pace, physicality and technical ability have allowed him to dominate with a front-footed defensive style.

Impressively, he has scored three goals in his last four Serie A matches and is currently vying for the player of the month award.

But it is his two greatest assets, his ability to play from the back and his genuine threat as a scorer from set-pieces, that have attracted significant interest from leading European clubs.

Ndicka in demand

“Barcelona, Tottenham, and Liverpool are among the clubs tracking Ndicka,” reports Caught Offside.

“Manchester United have entered the race as well. The English club are keeping a close eye on Ndicka’s situation and could make their move in the summer. Although Roma would prefer to keep the player, it is believed that an offer in the region of €45 million could convince them to sell.”

Caught Offside further note Bayern Munich’s interest, while also revealing: “Roma may be forced to sell key players by June 30 due to financial agreements with UEFA.” Given strong interest from top clubs, the battle for Ndicka could come down to which team acts first and finalises a deal before others do.

Perfect for United

United are in need of an experienced defender who rarely misses a game, and Ndicka is precisely that.

Evan Ndicka's injury record at AS Roma: just three games missed (Transfermarkt)

Season Injury Days Out Games Missed 2024/25 Fever 4 days 1 2023/24 Unknown injury 12 days 2 2023/24 Foot bruise 4 days –

He could emerge as the ultimate deputy to Martínez, ensuring the 20-time English champions avoid over-reliance on the Argentine. Crucially, the levels need not dip whenever Licha is missing.

Feature image Francesco Pecoraro via Getty Images

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